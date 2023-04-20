Serial fraudster who spent a decade targeting elderly jailed for more scams worth $371,000

Brendon Karl Dean Harris, 28, has spent a decade conning elderly people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, including a man’s life savings needed for his wife’s cancer treatment.

A prolific scammer of elderly people who conned a man out of thousands of dollars he needed for his wife’s cancer treatment has been jailed once again.

Brendon Karl Dean Harris, 28, was sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment at the Christchurch District Court by Judge Campbell Savage on Thursday.

In February he pleaded guilty to 10 charges of causing loss by deception and three of attempting to cause loss by deception, offences committed in 2021.

He has a long list of similar previous convictions dating back to 2013, and has twice been jailed before, in 2017 and 2019.

One of his 12 most recent victims had set aside his life savings for his wife’s cancer treatment.

The man said in a statement that while the funds were eventually reimbursed by his bank, the mental scars of Harris’s “devious” offending remained.

The man never felt as vulnerable as he did when Harris scammed him, he said.

Judge Savage questioned Harris’s desire to rehabilitate himself, telling him, “This is what you do”.

Judge Savage questioned Harris's desire to rehabilitate himself, telling him, "This is what you do".

“You must know by now the impact of your actions, but you went ahead again and did them anyway.

“I don’t put a lot of stock in your claim you want to rehabilitate yourself because you talk a mean game, but your actions say something different.”

Harris’s scams involving banks and telecommunications companies were so significant and sophisticated that the organisations were prompted to change their processes and no longer allow account access over the phone.

He has spent nearly two years in custody, meaning he will go in front of the parole board almost immediately.

“(These crimes were) committed while on parole, and before that, (Harris) was a part of targeting elderly females living by themselves. He simply hasn’t stopped offending in these fraud type offences. When he is released, I do have concerns,” Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn said.

Harris’s lawyer, Thomas Harre, reminded the court of his client’s gambling addiction and the causative role it played.

Harris was given discounts for his guilty pleas and difficult upbringing.

The offending

Harris’s most recent offending was uncovered by an investigation that police dubbed Operation Apollo.

Using other people’s SIM cards, Harris would call banks and other companies purporting to be the owner of a SIM card and attempt to gain access to their utility and bank accounts to steal money.

Harris' victims included a man whose wife is undergoing cancer treatment.

Harris and his associates were then able to gain access to various accounts and transfer finances to mule accounts, the summary of facts said.

Operation Apollo was the third investigation by police into Harris and his associates.

On May 24, 2021, a driver’s licence was stolen from a Christchurch house. On June 16, 2021, Harris used the licence to set up a fake Trade Me account under the victim’s name.

He tried to use the fake account and others to try to buy high value cars, including a $96,500 Tesla and an Audi worth $21,500. The purchases ultimately weren’t completed.

On June 19, 2021, Harris purported to be interested in buying a BMW on Trade Me worth $150,000. The seller provided his cellphone number and bank account details to Harris.

Shortly after, he noticed his cellphone wasn’t working. He saw 12 calls had been made to Westpac with his number, which he had not made. He requested his accounts be blocked.

Nine withdrawals worth $56,102.92 were made from his account. None of this was recovered.

In August 2021, Harris defrauded a victim of $15,882.20 by purporting to be part of Kiwibank's fraud team. In the same month he used the same approach on another victim, taking $29,216.38.

In August 2021, Harris defrauded a victim of $15,882.20 by purporting to be part of Kiwibank’s fraud team. In the same month he used the same approach on another victim, taking $29,216.38.

Later that month, he used a Vodafone scam technique he’d previously used to defraud another victim out of $54,278.03.

On September 3, 2021, Harris called another victim purporting to be from the Westpac fraud team. He gained access to the person’s account and transferred $147,580.16 to mule accounts. These transactions resulted in a $110,989.28 loss to Westpac after some money was recovered.

He used the same scam tactic on another victim later that month and transferred $31,023.08 – $9,302.01 of which was recovered by Westpac.

He targeted yet another victim in October 2021, this time a customer of SBS bank, causing a loss of $35,830.86.

Harris's victims were eventually reimbursed by their respective banks, meaning the banks shouldered the losses from his scams.

In total, he obtained over $371,000 and attempted to obtain a further $52,000.

He agreed to pay an emotional harm payment to his victims. The figure is yet to be determined.