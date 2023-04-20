Former children's entertainer found guilty of indecent acts

A former children’s entertainer has pleaded guilty to abusing three children. (file photo)

A children's entertainer guilty of abusing three children was told by a judge he had behaved like a “bogey man” to them.

Former children’s entertainer Matthew Clayton appeared before Porirua District Court after pleading guilty to three charges of indecent acts on a child.

Judge Jim Large said Clayton had touched the genitalia of three children over their underwear multiple times while they slept in their beds, acts that were “inexcusable,” although he had claimed he could not help himself.

“Your behaviour against the victims was appalling,” the judge told Clayton directly, who was visibly tearful. “There’s no such thing as a bogey man but you effectively behaved as one. They should have been warm, cosy, and safe.”

Crown lawyer George Fitzgerald argued Clayton’s multiple instances of offending and the serious breach of trust he had inflicted on the children and their families were significant aggravating factors to be taken into account.

The assaults Clayton had inflicted came with severe psychological damage for the victims, one of whom he had touched more than 20 times during a period of eight years.

While Clayton had expressed remorse, he had denied abusing the third child, and was currently at a moderate to high risk of further sexual offending against children until he had completed additional treatment.

Fitzgerald argued for a starting point of three-and-a-half years imprisonment, although he acknowledged a 25% uplift on Clayton’s sentencing was appropriate due to his early guilty plea.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Clayton appeared before Porirua District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting three children.

Barrister Peter Ross said Clayton was remorseful for his actions, and requested a starting point of three years’ imprisonment and home detention.

Clayton felt serious remorse after his offending had come to light. Ross said his client had approached WellStop, an organisation working to prevent sexual abuse, and spoke of his good character, saying he had previously done voluntary work with his church overseas.

The judge said the statements written by the family of the victims had been “incredibly powerful” to hear.

“Children are entitled to care, love, and affection from adults ... They are not playthings for anyone’s sexual gratification.”

While Judge Large had not spoken to the children, he had heard from their families how hard it had been for them, not knowing whether they could trust the adults in their lives.

He hoped their parents were strong enough to help their children “close the door” and move on with their lives.

The judge said three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment was an appropriate starting point for Clayton due to the aggravating factors, but gave him credit for his early guilty plea, and good character and remorse.

Clayton was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention starting immediately. He was not to associate with the victims or their families, and would be added to the child sex offender list.

Judge Large ended with acknowledging that the sentencing would have been difficult for the victims’ families to hear, alongside Clayton’s family, who had appeared in court.

“No sentence imposed could fill up the holes created by your actions,” he told Clayton.