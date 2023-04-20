Body in car homicide: Missing man's friend reveals details of the night of his disappearance

On the night of his disappearance, Richard Leman took takeaways to a friend’s house – a property which was raided on Thursday morning by police investigating a homicide.

The 41-year-old father of three was last seen at shops in Rangiora just over a week ago, on the night of April 11, his family says.

On Monday, about 7.40pm, his white Nissan Fuga car was found in a garage at a derelict property in the town on the corner of Tyler and Durham streets. Inside was a man’s body.

Police are yet to confirm if it is that of Leman.

On Thursday morning, armed police investigating the homicide raided a house on Andrew St – just 350m away.

Several hours later, detectives were seen photographing and sifting through items at a storage unit across town.

A police specialist search team combing a property in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.

A woman who owns and lives at the Andrew Stproperty has shared new details of Leman’s last known movements and emphatically denied any involvement in his disappearance.

The woman, an apprentice electrician aged about 40, acknowledged she had a troubled past – which includes a stint behind bars related to drugs – said she knew Leman because he was looking to move into her Andrew St property as her flatmate.

She said they had become friends.

The woman said Leman was “harmless” and “a big teddy bear”, that he loved her cooking and had a knack of turning up at the house when the cupboards were full and food was in the oven.

On the evening of April 11, when her cupboards were empty, the woman said she texted Leman to make a joke about it.

A short time later he arrived at the house with food from Burger King and then left, she said.

Just after 8pm that night is the last reported sighting of Leman, according to his family.

The woman said that in the initial days following his disappearance, police visited her home looking for him.

When armed police arrived at her house on Thursday, she wasn’t at her house.

The woman said she had been staying somewhere for the last few days because she “didn’t like being there alone at night”.

The house being searched by police is just 350m from an abandoned property in Rangiora where a man's body was found on Monday night.

She said “weird shit” had been happening at the property over the past month, including people “prowling”, coming on to the property and looking through windows.

She said the whole experience was “quite scary” and made her think about selling the house and moving to the country.

When asked if she was involved in his disappearance, the woman said “No, yuck. No f...ing way”.

On Thursday morning, a specialist search team combed the Andrew St property, looking through dirt and bushes and marking locations of interest with cones.

One neighbour said she believed she had seen Leman at the house and recalled him being a “big chap” with tattoos. She said he would park in the driveway.

Police officers photograph and sift through items from a storage unit in Rangiora.

Another said a white van and two cars had parked outside the house after midnight on Monday, the night the body was discovered.

The man said by the time he woke up in the morning, the vehicles had gone, and he didn’t see any activity at the property until the raid on Thursday.

When questioned by Stuff, the woman said the vehicles belonged to her and her friends. She was going to pick up some of her belongings to take to where she was staying, but said she did so before midnight.

Neighbours also said the house had been “problematic” for a while, with lots of cars coming and going.

Richard Leman, 41, has been missing after being last seen in Rangiora on April 11

Later on Thursday, officers who searched the Andrew St property were seen at Betta Self Storage in Newnham St in Rangiora.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed police were on site as part of an investigation but did not know what it related to.

Police have not confirmed a link to the homicide investigation.

In the days after his disappearance Leman’s family posted online, appealing for sightings of him.

Police are appealing for sightings of a white Nissan Fuga, which they say is related to the man's death.

The posts said the family had concerns for his mental health and safety. The family said he had the “kindest heart” and “would do anything to help others”.

On Wednesday night, police appealed for sightings of the Nissan Fuga in the week leading up to the discovery of the body.