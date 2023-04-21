An abuser filed 100 court claims against his ex-wife. The Government is going to change the law to stop perpetrators like him

Litigation abuse, also called “paper abuse” is defined as someone using the court process to harm another person.

In the seven years since she left her violent ex-husband, single mum Veronica* has been forced to answer more than 100 baseless court claims against her, at a cost of $250,000.

Now the Government is looking to change the law to give the courts greater powers to intervene in cases like hers, where abusers use the legal system to continue to harass their victims.

Stuff understands a law-change focused on litigation abuse will be part of a package to support family and sexual violence survivors announced today, focussed on improving victims’ experiences in the justice system.

The new legislation proposed will also address concerns around name suppression for adult sexual assault victims; and seek to resolve long-standing issues with the charges used to prosecute people accused of child sex abuse.

Often, it begins after a break-up, and functions as a way for abusers to force their victims to keep seeing them, or to maintain control over their lives.

The constant harassment not only drains victims’ time and bank accounts, but can further traumatise them even after they’ve managed to flee the relationship. Often, victims don’t qualify for legal aid, so are left to navigate the complex court system on their own.

Most recent examples of abuse have occurred in the Family Court, but there have been similarly drawn-out cases in other courts too.

In Veronica’s case, she first sought the court’s help when she left her husband in 2016, fearing for her safety, and for her child. She was granted a protection order and interim custody. The Family Court recognised her ex was violent, controlling, and obsessive.

Kathryn George/Stuff Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

But her ex-husband flatly denied every allegation against him, and opposed the court orders. When he lost, he would appeal, and appeal again; filing endless applications about every tiny part of the decision.

By 2020, there were 65 applications before the court. Judges called the man “obsessive”, said his claims were “nonsensical”, that he was “fixated” on overturning the orders. One judge bluntly told him he needed to stop his behaviour, but he kept going.

In 2021, when Veronica filed to essentially have him made a vexatious litigant, her application was denied because it didn’t meet the strict legislative conditions required.

This was largely because the man was seen as “responding” rather than initiating proceedings; and because many of the cases Veronica used to back her claim weren’t what the court considers “proceedings”, but were smaller kinds of applications – side shows to the main event.

It is this part of the law the Government is proposing to change, to allow judges to restrain a person when they are continuing proceedings, rather than commencing new applications.

“That is something that I and others have advocated for, and the willingness to look at ways to prevent litigation abuse is welcomed,” said head of Otago University's Civil Justice Centre, Bridgette Toy-Cronin.

Supplied The head of Otago University's Civil Justice Centre, Bridgette Toy-Cronin said litigation abuse needed a new law.

Veronica, who we cannot name because her case remains before the Family Court, said such a law would have prevented her suffering years of harassment.

“Judges kept accepting his applications because they had to. The law allows him to file what he wants and the court has to deal with him,” she said.

“The judges have even apologised to me. I think they need more powers, because currently they are powerless to stop him.”

Further details of the proposed changes will be made public by justice minister Kiri Allan.

*Name changed for legal reasons