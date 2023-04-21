Paroled teacher who sexually abused boy can't enter Porirua without permission

Former teacher Stacey Reriti, jailed for more than nine years for sex offences against a boy, is to be freed on parole. (File photo)

A former Porirua teacher jailed for sex offences against a 10-year-old boy is due to be released on parole next week.

Stacey Reriti, 38, was originally sentenced to more than 10 years’ jail, but nine months was cut from her term as a result of an appeal – bringing the sentence down to nine years and nine months’ jail.

After a Parole Board hearing on April 5, the board decided it could release her on parole until her sentence ends in April 2026.

It imposed 15 special conditions that included a ban from entering Porirua without a probation officer’s written permission. She must submit to partial electronic monitoring to ensure she obeys an overnight curfew and conditions on her whereabouts.

The board is due to review Reriti’s conditions in September, when it can also oversee how she is managing potential risks.

Reriti had been co-deputy principal at a Porirua primary school and was found guilty in 2015 of charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault on a boy aged 10 to 13 years over the period of the offending.

The victim was groomed and subjected to serious sexual offending over a three-year period, the board said.

The offending reflected a high degree of planning and manipulation and the victim was also threatened, it said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Photographed in 2015, Reriti has now had treatment and could safely be managed in the community, the Parole Board says. (File photo)

Until relatively recently Reriti denied the offending, although accepted she had an “inappropriate” relationship with the victim.

The board said that in its discussions with her, she fully accepted she committed the offending but at times her insight was “a little superficial”.

In prison she had treatment and since November she had been working outside the prison in Auckland.

Reriti had an array of family and professional support, the board said.

It was satisfied the risk she posed to the safety of the community was not undue and could be safely managed in the community.