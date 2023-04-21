Popular restaurant latest target of crime on Christchurch's New Regent St

A man can be seen at the bottom left of this frame breaking into a till at Twenty Seven Steps on New Regent St.

A burglar spent two hours inside a popular Christchurch restaurant before taking off with cash, 40 bottles of liquor, a knife and an iPhone.

Twenty-Seven Steps is the latest New Regent St business to be targeted by thieves. The break-in happened from 3am to 5am on Friday.

Business owners in the city’s most iconic street there has been a string of theft, robbery and nuisance crimes.

Security camera footage shows an offender wearing all black, a balaclava and gloves, crouching down behind the till area so he wouldn’t be detected.

Paul Howells, co-owner of Twenty Seven Steps, said he was a “bit perturbed” because it looked like a “pro job”.

He said the man got in through the back door, busted up the tills and made off with about $600 cash – although bizarrely, he left the tip jar.

Staff were still tallying the damage when Stuff visited the restaurant on Friday afternoon.

“Add it to the list,” co-owner Emma Mettrick said to her colleague as she noted yet another thing that went walkabout.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Twenty Seven Steps co-owners Paul Howells and Emma Mettrick say the burglary is another challenge for them to overcome.

She said it was “just an extra little kick” on top of an increasingly hard business environment.

“I’m sad,” she said, “I’m sick of it being hard.”

Mettrick and Howells believed such crimes were a city-wide issue and their neighbouring business owner, Brett Giddens of Gin Gin, agreed.

He said theft and damage at his business had cost him tens of thousands of dollars over the last two years.

It was common for planter boxes on the street to be kicked over, and to have furniture thrown, cushions taken, and alcohol stolen, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New Regent St bar Gin Gin has also fallen victim to thieves.

In February, New Regent St’s Rowena Watson Jewellers had a window smashed and a row of jewellery taken.

Giddens said crime on the street was disappointing, but he was more concerned that someone was going to get hurt.

“I wouldn’t want staff to be there when these guys break in.”

Offending was not restricted to after dark either, he said. It sometimes happened when the bars were full and people were enjoying the street’s great atmosphere.

Police had been “awesome”, but he knew they were being inundated with similar crimes, Giddens said.

Howells said police were “pretty snowed under”. By late afternoon Friday, no officers had visited Twenty Seven Steps.

The Christchurch Central Businesses Association has been funding two private security guards to patrol the city since July.

In a survey of association members, about 85% of respondents say they felt safer operating in the city since the guards started their patrols, especially at the beginning and end of the day while opening and closing their stores.