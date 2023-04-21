Volunteer at rural toy library taken to hospital after violent attack

Police are investigating a robbery after a woman was hit over the head at the Cust Toy Library in North Canterbury.

A volunteer at a rural toy library was taken to hospital after being hit on the head while her back was turned before a robber made off with $50 in petty cash.

The violent attack took place at the Cust Toy Library in North Canterbury shortly after it opened at 9am on Monday. The rural village has a population of about 420.

The library, which has been operating for 21 years, rents toys out to members for $1 or $2. It is run by a team of five volunteer parents and is one of hundreds of toy library’s nationwide.

President Joanne Petheram said the volunteer, who wished to remain anonymous, received a “big gash” on the back of her head from an unknown object and suffered a concussion.

The woman did not get a chance to see their face, and only noticed they were wearing blue jeans, Petheram said.

“It was totally unnecessary violence.”

Petheram said a maximum of $50 is kept in an ice cream container on a desk used as float money, which the offender took.

Supplied/Stuff Cust Toy Library president Joanne Petheram says the attack on the small community library was a case of “unnecessary violence”.

“You don't expect this kind of thing to happen, especially in this lovely community where everyone knows each other.”

Police confirmed they were investigating the robbery.

“Cash was stolen from the premises and an employee was taken to hospital as a precaution to be assessed after they were allegedly hit by the offender,” a spokesperson said.

Following the attack, volunteers decided to open only one day a week on Saturdays, when they could have two people on site for safety, and to go cashless. Previously it also opened on Monday.

“We don’t have enough volunteers to have two people down there on a Monday... we may review it but for now we are going to close which is a shame for our members,” Petheram said.

“The whole concept of the toy library is fantastic to have a whole head full of toys available to the community and a great way to meet other parents.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV footage, to contact police referencing file number 230417/5448.