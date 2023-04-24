Teenagers flip stolen car in crash with Land Rover

A teenager being spoken with by police after being involved in a two-car crash on Peer St in Ilam.

Four teenagers have crashed into a Land Rover and flipped a stolen car in Christchurch, according to witnesses.

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on Peer St in Ilam about 1.36pm on Monday.

Eyewitnesses reported the teenagers were in a silver car that crashed into an oncoming Land Rover, rolled the car onto its side and crashed into a fence.

Of the four occupants, two have been taken into custody and two are still on the run, police said in a statement.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The stolen Nissan Bluebird that crashed into a Land Rover, then a fence on Monday afternoon.

According to police, an off-duty officer helped at the scene before staff who were on duty arrived. The off-duty officer apprehended two of the teenagers and stopped them fleeing.

The front left wheel of the red Landrover was badly damaged in the crash, as was the fence that the silver car crashed into.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Damage to the front left wheel of the Land Rover Discovery hit by a stolen car on Peer St in Christchurch.

The owner of the Silver Nissan Bluebird that was stolen turned up at the crash site to identify the vehicle.

He said it was stolen from the Hornby area on Sunday night.

