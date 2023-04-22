Shocked driver unable to react as car overtakes on wrong side of road

A shocked driver could only sit and hope that a car hurtling towards him on the wrong side of the road would avoid a collision.

The moment was captured on dash-cam as Tony Devey and his wife were stopped in a turning lane at the junction of Moutere Highway and Edwards Rd, near Motueka.

It was almost 10am on Saturday and the couple were giving way to a turning articulated truck when a red sedan came flying towards them around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

The car was clearly overtaking on a yellow line on the 100kph stretch of road.

Devey and his shocked wife could only sit and hope the car did not hit them. They felt vulnerable, he said.

They knew the road well as they used it to visit their daughter, and he was not aware of any previous crashes at the spot.

It was busy during the fruit season, he said.

“There is plenty of white paint on the road to warn motorists.”

Statistics released in 2015 showed that overtaking was a contributing factor in 4.1% of deaths on New Zealand roads.

The main factors were loss of control (33.7%), driving too fast for conditions (32%) and alcohol or drugs (30.2%).