Josie the loving labrador reunited with owner after Wellington car theft drama

Josie the lovable chocolate labrador has been reunited with owner John Davidson and black labrador Jett two days after the car Josie was in was stolen from outside a Petone supermarket.

John Davidson had stopped at Pak ‘n Save Petone for 10 minutes on Thursday morning but when he came out, his car was gone, and so was Josie, his 10-year-old chocolate labrador.

He was not too worried about his 18-year-old old Toyota Platz but friends and family swung behind a massive social media push to bring Josie home.

On Saturday morning he received a call that his car was spotted at Waitārere Beach, just north of Levin, but when he arrived with a friend, they found the car but no sign of Josie.

It wasn’t until later in the day that police contacted Davidson’s daughter to say Josie had been found in the back seat of a different stolen car at a petrol station in Wellington.

It was fantastic news, her delighted owner said.

“I’m so glad she’s back...She doesn’t even know anything’s happened to her,” John said.

“My dog is amazing. She has so much love to give. She hasn’t got a mean bone. She trusts everybody.”

Josie would have assumed the person who took the car was her friend, John believed.

It certainly seemed as though she was looked after as her health was perfect when she returned home.

“It seems like they even fed her. She’s not unhappy or stressed out, although she was excited to see me.”

He had been concerned about the whereabouts of the four-legged friend. Others described John and Josie as “inseparable”.

“You always fear the worst but hope for the best,” he said.

Supplied John Davidson's beloved chocolate labrador Josie was taken from him in a car theft in Petone

“She’s had so many adventures and charmed so many people.”

Josie would have her usual feed of Pedigree dog biscuits for dinner, he said.

“She doesn’t really get special treats. She just gets love.

“Josie has more love to give than any dog I’ve met in my entire life. She’s unbelievable.”

She was popular at the dementia ward at the hospital, with children, and at the local coffee shop, he said.

“Right now she’s rolling over on her tummy. She knows I’m talking about her.”

The car was in much worse condition than Josie, when it was found at the beach.

It was “trashed” with the steering lock, indicators and lights smashed, and it looked unlikely that he would be able to claim insurance, John said.

“The mechanic spent an hour working just to be able to tow it.”

He did not believe any arrests had been made in relation to the stolen vehicles or Josie’s disappearance but understood police had CCTV footage.