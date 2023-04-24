Mum slaps staff member after son ejected from bar

Police visited Dunedin’s Octagon numerous times over the weekend, including a mother-son stand-off with staff at a bar.

When a man was refused service at a Dunedin bar, the matter escalated into his mother also being arrested.

The incident unfolded at a bar in the Octagon on Sunday, about 2.27am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 24-year-old man was refused service at the bar, and staff later requested he leave.

He and his family disagreed with that decision, and the incident attracted the attention of a passing police patrol. The respective parties were spoken to by police and the man and his family were advised to return home.

But that did not happen.

Instead, the man returned to the bar and jumped over a fenced-off area to tackle a staff member to the ground, Bond said.

He was arrested for assault, but his mother became unhappy about her son being arrested and slapped a staff member with an open hand.

She then verbally abused police during arrest.

Both mother and son were arrested, and were also trespassed from the bar.

It was not the only incident at an Octagon bar, with police also locking-up a 54-year-old man after he punched a 15-year-old female in the face, along with a security guard who tried to break-up the altercation.

That incident was on Friday at 10pm, and led to the 54-year-old, who did not know either victims, being arrested and facing assault charges.