Bar burgled for sixth time since Christmas among five businesses targeted in overnight spree across Christchurch

Ramraiders smashed their way in to the Challenge Port Hills gas station in Christchurch in the early hours of Monday, making off with vaping products.

A business was robbed for the sixth time since Christmas as part of an overnight spree of smash and grabs and ramraids that saw five stores raided across Christchurch.

Owner of Sharkey's Bar and Cafe Anthony Carrington installed metal bars in front of his main door last month hoping to stop the break-ins at his Hoon Hay Rd premises.

But he had to dial the all-too-familiar number of the window repairer again on Monday morning after finding a large side window broken.

”I’m just bloody shattered,” Carrington said. “I’m not a quitter, but it’s getting bloody tough. How much money do I have to keep forking out [for repairs]?”

READ MORE:

* Volunteer at rural toy library taken to hospital after violent attack

* Alcohol stolen in ramraid on Christchurch liquor store

* Two ramraids in Canterbury in under an hour



CCTV footage seen by Stuff showed a man break into the bar at about 5.20am on Monday and take one bottle of spirits and two RTD drinks from a fridge before leaving.

Carrington, who has owned the business for three and half years, said it was the sixth break-in since Christmas and eighth since October.

He said if window repair businesses offered loyalty cards, he would be due a free window by now.

“It’s hard enough to make ends meet now and then when you’ve got someone taking your profits away like that. We had a reasonably good weekend and then this happens and puts a damper on everything.”

To make matters worse, the bar’s resident cockatoo Oscar the Grouch was caught up in the action, as the offender broke the window next to Oscar’s cage.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Anthony Carrington, owner of Sharkeys Bar and Cafe in the Hoon Hay suburb of Christchurch, said it was “heartbreaking” his business has been robbed six times since Christmas.

“He smashed a window right in front of [Oscar], glass went into his cage, and I’ve been out cleaning it and had to tip a whole bucket of bird seed out because I don’t want to take the risk.

“Everyone loves him, they put their hand in the cage and bring him out and walk around the bar and have a beer with him.

“I felt like just shutting the doors, but there are a lot of locals around here that actually like what I’ve done, and I’ve never had any problems with the locals or the neighbours,” Carrington said.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Sharkey's Bar and Cafe owner Anthony Carrington is "bloody shattered" after dealing with the aftermath of a sixth break-in since Christmas.

The Challenge Port Hills gas station on Port Hills Rd was also hit, at about 12.45am on Monday.

The store was ramraided by offenders who smashed a Mazda Demio into the entrance until it was almost completely inside.

CCTV footage shows two offenders steal two cabinets of vaping products and flee, leaving behind a pool of oil on the station forecourt and shattered glass everywhere.

Gas station owner Vasantha Chandramohan said it was the first ramraid on his store in the two years he has owned it, and it was a “gut-wrenching” amount of damage.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Owner of the Challenge Port Hills gas station Vasantha Chandramohan spent most of Monday cleaning up the destruction left behind after his store was ramraided, including cleaning up a pool of car oil.

“You can’t sleep peacefully. Whenever the phone rings in the middle of the night, whether it’s my family or whoever, I just wake up in shock thinking it’s a security guy calling me,” Chandramohan said.

“We do the business for bread and butter ... I don’t know how long it’s going to take to recover what I lost.”

The offenders stole $1000 worth of vaping products and the store was left needing a new front door and security grill.

“Is it worth it? I’m solely working seven days,” Chandramohan said

Peter Meecham/Stuff Smashed and broken doorways at the Challenge gas station on Port Hills Rd in Christchurch that need to be replaced after it was ramraided causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Vape Crew store on Woodham Rd in Linwood was also burgled at 1am. The front door was boarded up with ply wood when visited by Stuff, but the store declined to comment.

Furniture and appliance store Smiths City on Tower St in Hornby was also broken-in to, at 5.20am.

“It does not appear a vehicle was used to gain entry,” a police spokesperson said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A broken window at Sharkeys Bar and Cafe on Hoon Hay Rd smashed to break into the bar by a single male offender Monday morning.

Police received a fifth report of a burglary that took place at a commercial premises on Halswell Rd sometime between 1am and 3am on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish what's been taken.,” a police spokesperson said.

As of 5pm Monday evening, there had been no arrests in relation to the five burglaries, and police were looking at whether the incidents were linked.

It follows a string of ramraids in the city in the past year.

Last week Rebel Sport Hornby fell victim to a ramraid where vehicles managed to topple steel bollards with concrete bases in front of the store to force their way in.