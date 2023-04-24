Three Christchurch businesses fall victim to break-ins overnight

Three commercial premise were broken into on Monday morning, including on in Hornby where only eight days ago two cars ram raided Rebel Sports Hornby nearby.

Three businesses in Christchurch were broken into in the early hours of Monday morning in Hillsborough, Woolston, and Hornby, police are inquiring to see if any incidents are linked.

Police responded to a ramraid at a business on Port Hills Rd at 12.40am where vape products were stolen.

A police spokesperson said one vehicle was used to enter the business and was left at the scene while the offenders fled in a white Mazda Demio.

Inquiries are ongoing while a scene examination is being conducted.

Twenty minutes later at 1am police responded to reports of a burglary in Woolston.

Vape products were stolen from the store located on Woodham Rd.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing, and a scene examination would be taking place.

On Tower St in Hornby, furniture and appliance store Smiths City was broken into at 5.20am.

“It does not appear a vehicle was used to gain entry,” a police spokesperson said.

Katrina Huang/Supplied At the end of March, Vapeology on Riccarton Road was ram raided and left staff terrified.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine what was stolen as well as a scene examination.

The break in comes only eight days after nearby store Rebel Sport Hornby fell victim to a ramraid.

An employee from Rebel Sport who spoke to Stuff at the time said they believed two cars were used to reverse into the building after one vehicle’s initial attempt failed.

The vehicles managed to topple steel bollards with concrete bases in front of the store and the force of the entry took out the aluminium framing of the large store front window.

On Friday ramraiders smashed their way into a Christchurch liquor store to steal alcohol before fleeing in a second vehicle.

The latest incidents follow a string of ramraids in the city in the past year. At the start of April, four young people used a stolen car to ram the NPD in Yaldhurst.

In March, a dozen people took just a minute to steal over $10,000 worth of product from Vapeology on Hills Rd in what police described as a co-ordinated attack.