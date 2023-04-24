Drunk driver crashes into KFC sign during drive-through

A man, five times over the legal alcohol limit, was arrested after crashing into a KFC sign on the way through the drive through.

A Dunedin man driving to get a feed of KFC ended-up arrested and facing court after he crashed into signage at the drive-through.

Police were called to the KFC store on Andersons Bay Rd, Dunedin on Saturday about 6pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 64-year-old had crashed into the drive-though’s signage, and his night was about to get worse.

He underwent breath testing, and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1237 micrograms (mcgs) of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcgs.

The man’s licence was suspended, and he was summonsed to appear in court.

He was one of 17 drink drivers nabbed by police around the city over the weekend, ‘’which is extremely disappointing’’, Bond said.

That included a 33-year-old male who lost control of his vehicle on Stuart St, and drove through a fence and down a ledge onto tennis courts on Otago Boys’ High School on Sunday evening.

He was taken to hospital and a blood sample was taken.

Police were called to Holyhead St, Outram, on Saturday about 8.30pm, after complaints of two males riding motorcycles around Outram with no helmet or lights on, Bond said.

When police arrived at an address an 18-year-old male arrived on a motorcycle, with no lights and without a helmet.

Checks showed he was also a disqualified driver, and he admitted to drinking.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1009mcg, which is four times the adult limit, but for a teen it is zero.

As a result his bike was impounded, and he was arrested and bailed with strict conditions.

Bond said police would continue ‘’to be out and about randomly stopping motorists to breath test them and conducting checkpoints’’.

He urged anyone drinking to seek safe transport options home, such as calling a taxi or arranging a sober driver.