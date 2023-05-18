Wellington lawyer Chris Tennet suspended from practising for a year

Prominent Wellington lawyer Chris Tennet has been suspended from practising for a year, ordered to have therapy, and pay more than $50,000 costs for the professional disciplinary action taken against him.

In a decision made public on Thursday the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal said Tennet's conduct was “self-indulgent pique” towards a client who annoyed him.

The suspension takes effect on June 22, and when he can return to being a lawyer Tennet, who is in his mid-60s, faces being supervised by another senior lawyer for at least six months.

The supervisor was to be an approved person at arms-length from him, not friends or anyone he had mentored in the past.

The tribunal also ordered Tennet to have at least four months – and up to 12 months – therapy to address his past failure to pay professional respect and to learn how to improve his behaviour.

The lawyers’ standards committee that took action against him was to be paid $40,798 costs, and the Law Society $12,182 to reimburse it for the tribunal costs it had to pay.

The tribunal also censured him – a formal telling off – recording that he was found guilty of two charges of misconduct by sending a false invoice and dealing with a professional report on a client so that the client could not use the report. It said they were failures that brought the profession into disrepute.

The tribunal’s decision described Tennet as a “seasoned” lawyer who had deliberately lied to a client about the cost of a professional report about her substance abuse, inflating the cost from $1000 to $3450, and then destroyed the report – which was his client’s property – when he withdrew as her lawyer because of a conflict of interest.

The client, the partner of a well-known criminal who had also been a client of Tennet, could have had a report prepared for free through the court.

The woman, whose name was suppressed, did not give evidence before the tribunal but, based on Tennet’s evidence, the tribunal described her as “vulnerable”.

Tennet had employed a convicted fraudster, Brian Hunter, as his office manager. Warren Pyke, representing Tennet, said Tennet did not try to place any blame on Hunter.

At a penalty hearing in March Tennet insisted that he did not expect the woman to pay the bill. He apologised in writing for his conduct.

In the past Tennet was a member of a professional ethics committee, mentored young lawyers and served on committees and charitable bodies. The tribunal said it took sympathetic notice of references speaking of his generosity.

It found it hard to reconcile his misconduct with what he had done in the past. It obtained a psychiatric report that ruled out cognitive deterioration.

In recent years he faced less serious disciplinary action for failing to act in a timely way to advance the case for a prisoner, prolonged bullying of a legal aid employee and harassing correspondence with Corrections Department staff.

It was suggested Tennet might have a degree of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder but the tribunal said that did not explain his behaviour in recent years hitting out at those he thought he could hurt with impunity.

Tennet has appeared in high-profile trials and appeals during his 40 years as a lawyer.