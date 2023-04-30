New Zealand's top pool player says he's vindicated as charges dropped

New Zealand’s greatest-ever pool player says his reputation has been damaged, but he always knew he’d be proven innocent after dishonesty charges against him were dropped this week.

A three-year Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) investigation into the alleged theft of pokie grants has crumbled after the DIA withdrew all charges against 20-time New Zealand pool champion Matt Edwards, a senior sports official who had name suppression, and influential gaming official Jinsheng ‘Jackson’ Rao.

The DIA had also charged Edwards’ former partner, Molrudee Kasemchaiyanan, herself an elite international pool player, but she passed away last September.

In November 2019, the DIA executed several search warrants, including at Edwards and Kasemchaiyanan’s home and business (the name of which is suppressed), but didn’t lay charges until 18 months later, relating to almost $180,000 of grants from a pokie grants distributor, the Dragon Trust.

Dragon own 135 pokies in nine pubs, and gave grants of $4.55m in 2021.

A jury trial was set for March 2024 where the DIA was due to argue the quartet breached gaming laws preventing pokie money going to professional sport because Edwards and Kasemchaiyanan, who’d received grants, were professional pool players.

It’s understood the defence would have argued the pair only made about $9,000 in prize money over the six years in question, an amount far surpassed by their expenses.

The charges were officially withdrawn on Monday.

In a statement, Edwards said after the DIA raids “it was widely known throughout the community, the pool community in particular, that this had occurred. Unfortunately, that led people to believe that I had been involved in some form of offending. That was not the case.”

He’d chosen not to pursue name suppression, but that had an impact, personally and professionally, on both him and Kasemchaiyanan, and “sadly, Molrudee is no longer here to defend herself against the charges and adverse publication”.

Edwards said he’d always expected acquittal. “I am innocent of the things I have been charged with. It is disappointing that it has taken nearly three and a half years to reach this point, but I am glad that I have finally been cleared of any wrongdoing. I look forward to moving on with my life and continuing to represent New Zealand on the world stage in the sport that I love.”

David White/Stuff Pokies official Jackson Rao remains under investigation.

Edwards’ lawyer, Steven Lack, said he would likely pursue the DIA for costs.

The DIA declined to provide anyone for interview, and instead supplied a statement from Gambling Compliance director Dave Robson, which said “before the scheduled trial, one of the individuals charged passed away.

Following this the Crown Solicitor has made the decision to discontinue the prosecution against all parties.” It declined further comment, saying “proceedings have not yet concluded”.

Rao was charged because, as grants administrator for Dragon, it was his role to decide which grants were legally compliant.

He didn’t respond to requests for comment, but when charges were originally laid, gave a statement to Stuff in which he said the grants met DIA guidelines, which allows amateurs to compete for “small cash prizes” and there “had been no pecuniary gain”.

He’d argued DIA would have to prove the pair were professionals, that he knew they were, and had failed to alert Dragon.

Stuff Matt Edwards says he always knew he was innocent.

One senior gaming official said it was a relatively petty matter “to kick down doors for” and he’d always expected the charges to fail.

But the DIA confirmed other allegations against Rao, a highly influential figure in the gaming world, in which they also executed search warrants, “remain under active investigation”.