Crown wins appeal over '501' returning prisoner controls

501 deportees walk past a heavy police presence as they settle in for enforced Covid-19 quarantine at the Ramada Hotel in Auckland in July 2020. (File photo)

The Crown has won its appeal against a ruling that meant some “501” deportees from Australia could not be managed and monitored when they arrived in New Zealand.

However, an urgent law change passed since the case went to the Court of Appeal in February meant all the 501s who might have been affected – bar the man who took the case to court – would remain under the management and monitoring regime the Crown had intended.

A New Zealand citizen deported from Australia in 2019 after serving a prison sentence said deportees were being punished again.

But the Police Commissioner said former prisoners Australia deported back to New Zealand were not being penalised or punished.

Instead the limits on association, residence, and other freedoms were more akin to parole conditions designed to help rehabilitation, the Court of Appeal was told in February.

On Wednesday the court issued its decision, overturning a High Court judgment.

The deportee had won a case in the High Court late last year in which the judge accepted that under the regime that took effect in 2015 to manage and collect information about the 501 deportees, he faced a punishment that did not exist when he was convicted and sentenced in Australia.

The name and identifying details of the deportee were suppressed. He had sued police, Corrections, and the Wellington District Court.

CHRIS SKELTON Former Rebels gang member and one of many 501 deportees who've returned to New Zealand, Lee Te Puia, is now mentoring through his boxing gym. (This video was first published in September, 2022)

He was not New Zealand-born but had lived here between the ages of 5 and 11, becoming a citizen the year before his family moved to Australia. The rest of his family were still there.

“501” refers to the section of the Australian Migration Act that sets out grounds for deportation. Australian authorities have recently agreed to make its deportation policy more flexible, taking into account the closeness of a potential deportee’s ties to Australia.

The Crown had told the Court of Appeal there were other deportees to whom the court decision would also apply who were considered a grave risk to the safety of the community if release conditions – including electronic monitoring – were no longer enforced.

Deportees could also have their particulars, photograph, fingerprints, and DNA recorded, and be put under parole-like conditions supervising where they could live and work.

More severe restrictions were also possible.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF For some 501 deportees, enforced Covid-19 quarantine at an Auckland hotel was the first of many restrictions imposed on their return to New Zealand in July 2020. (File photo)

In its judgment the Court of Appeal disagreed with the High Court judge on all but one issue, that the restrictions on 501s were in the nature of penalties.

But the court decided that was not the same as an increased or second penalty, or imposing a sentence.

It also decided that Parliament had clearly intended the law to apply to all 501s from the date it took effect, regardless of when the person had been convicted and sentenced in Australia.

It also said that the 501s did not have a right to be heard before the orders were first made, because they could ask to have the orders reviewed later.

Although the High Court judge had said other rights were also unlawfully breached, the Court of Appeal found that they were a consequence of properly applying the law as it was intended.