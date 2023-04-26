No description of attacker a week after West Auckland teen abducted, assaulted

A teenage girl was assaulted by Oratia Creek, off Chislehurst St, in Sunnyvale last week.

A week after a teenage girl was abducted from her home and assaulted in West Auckland, residents remain “afraid” for their safety.

In the early hours of last Wednesday, Waitematā West CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said a man entered a home on Parma Place in Henderson.

Do you know more? Email melanie.earley@stuff.co.nz

“This man has followed the victim from the property, a teenage girl, to a reserve area off Chislehurst St, where she has been subjected to an assault.

“An area canvass as well as an extensive CCTV phase in the investigation is also well under way,” Goldie said at the time.

READ MORE:

* Teen seriously assaulted in West Auckland park, police hunting attacker



A week on, no arrests have been made and no description of the attacker is available for the public, but a police spokesperson said the investigation was continuing.

“We are taking the matter seriously and the investigation team continue to piece together the circumstances around what has occurred.”

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson said people in the Sunnyvale community were “afraid to be in their own homes”, following the attack.

”We don’t have much information at the moment, and I think the fact the man entered into someone’s home has really got people worried.

”I think it’s important we get the message out about this and hopefully more information will be released by police soon.”

A Sunnyvale resident said she was told a man followed the girl to a reserve by Oratia creek after she ran from the property.

The man dragged her into the park and threw her into the mud, the resident said.

“He picked up mud and threw it into her face.

“She was hiding in the bush when a group of children saw her. She screamed for help and a group of bikers helped her until the police arrived.”

The girl’s family said the man had been clad in black and was wearing leather gloves.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the Parma Place, Chistlehurst St, Newham Place and Bloom Cres areas last Wednesday morning to get in contact.

“CCTV is still being reviewed from the wider area and our staff are still conducting inquiries around Sunnyvale,” the police spokesperson said.

“Police reassure the public that when there are further updates or appeals available these will be provided.”

Information can be provided through calling 105 phone service or by going to police.govt.nz/use-105, using the reference file number 230419/4024.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.