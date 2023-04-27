Broadcaster Sean Plunket charged with publishing report of restricted court proceedings

Broadcaster and founder of online news site The Platform, Sean Plunket has been charged with publishing a report of court proceedings without leave.

Plunket, who was briefly banned from Twitter earlier in the month, did not appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday for his first appearance.

He has not pleaded to two charges of publishing a report of Family Court proceedings, including identifying information about a person, without leave of the court. Details of the charges cannot be published without also breaching the court’s rules over publishing.

Plunket’s case was remanded until a date in May.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of three months imprisonment or a $2000 fine.

His ban from Twitter lasted only a couple of days before he tweeted, thanking high profile UK broadcaster Piers Morgan, Jordan Peterson, as well as anti-trans activist Posie Parker, for “helping me get off the naughty step”.

Plunket had said he believed he was kicked off due to a campaign by people who he said had been trolling him.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Sean Plunket had been charged with publishing court proceedings without leave of the court. The charges are publishing a report of Family Court proceedings, including identifying information about a person, without leave of the court. (Amended, 4.02pm on April 27, 2023).