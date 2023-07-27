Company and director charged over fatal Otago helicopter crash

Dan Harrison died in a helicopter crash, which has led to court charges against the company and director.

The company and director of a helicopter firm involved in a fatal crash in a remote part of Otago has been charged.

Alister John Lister, 49, a director of Milton-base Lister Helicopters Ltd, faces multiple charges laid by the Civil Aviation Authority, after the crash, which claimed the life of Dan Harrison, 36, on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The pilot was flying from the company’s base in Milton to Alexandra when he was reported missing, and the crash site was discovered on the Lammerlaw Range above the Waipori River, about 10 kilometres north of Lawrence.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Islands helicopter crash leads to call for better night vision systems

* CAA refuses coroner's recommendations after fatal Robinson helicopter crash

* Otago woman gives birth to baby girl four weeks after partner killed in helicopter crash



Supplied Dan Harrison was tragically killed in a helicopter accident in September, 2001.

After the crash, Lister said in a statement: “We are devastated by the accident. We have lost a much-loved employee and friend’’.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this dreadful time.”

After an investigation of the crash, the Civil Aviation Authority laid multiple charges against Lister, who had his appearance excused before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday morning.

Charges against Lister, who is listed in court documents as chief pilot/director, include causing or permitting an aircraft, namely a Eurocopter AS350 B3, more commonly known as a ‘Squirrel’ ‘’to be operated in a manner which cause unnecessary danger to any other person, namely Daniel Harrison’’.

That danger, according to court documents, was from piloting the helicopter in a night cross-country flight.

That charge carries a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment or a fine not exceeding $10,000.

The company faces the same charge, which has a maximum penalty of $100,000.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Lister Helicopters, based in Milton.

Lister, as director, and the company also faced health and safety charges over failing to prohibit night-time cross-country flying for a pilot who did not hold the appropriate licencing or rating, and communicating to clients when it could commence frost-fighting operations.

Lister’s charge carries a maximum penalty of $300,000, while the company faced a maximum possible fine of $1.5 million.

Another charge facing Lister and the company including exposing Harrison to ‘’risk or serious injury’’.

That charge carries a maximum penalty of five years’ jail or a $600,000 fine for the director, and up to $3 million for the company.

Originally from Geraldine, Harrison had been flying helicopters for 15 years.

The matter was remanded until October 17, with pleas expected on that day, Phillips said.