Driver in serious condition after being assaulted following car crash

Emergency services responded to an assault that left one person in a serious condition after a car crash in Dunedin.

A motorist is in a serious condition in Dunedin Hospital after being assaulted by another driver following a vehicle collision.

Police were alerted to the crash on Riselaw Rd, in Calton Hill, around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

“Following the collision, an altercation between the occupants of the vehicles occurred,” said a police spokesperson.

Hato Hone St John responded to the incident with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.

A spokesperson said they took the driver in a serious condition to Dunedin Hospital via ambulance and treated another person who was in a moderate condition.

Police are working to find out the circumstances of the incident.