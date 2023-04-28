Ramraids and burglaries an 'epidemic' for small business owners in Christchurch

A ramraid involving 12 people at Christchurch store Vapeology looked organised, "like watching a movie", the shop's owner says. (First published March 27, 2023)

A Christchurch shop owner says another break-in just a month after a dozen people trashed her business is “extremely devastating”.

Vapeology on Hills Rd had only just recovered after 12 people took one minute to steal over $10,000 worth of products on March 27, owner Karine Huang said of Friday’s break-in.

Ramraids and burglaries were becoming an “epidemic” in the city, she said.

The latest incident happened about 6.30am when four people broke into the store and caused “a lot more damage”.

”Last time looked like a training exercise – these people knew what they were doing and what they were after.”

Huang said break-ins previously happened on the weekend, but were now becoming a regular occurrence throughout the week.

“Something needs to be done, strict measures need to be taken now. We need support, any support.”

The shop would stay closed for the rest of the week now, she said.

Supplied Shattered glass covers the ground at the Hub Hornby in Christchurch after a ramraid early on Friday.

”Our staff were on the verge of a mental breakdown last time. We put our heart and soul into this business. This is so extremely devastating.”

Christchurch’s Hub Hornby mall and a business on Lincoln Rd in Addington were also targeted on Friday. Police could not say if the break-ins were related.

The mall had not been ramraided before, but it was “only a matter of time” before it happened, manager Jason Marsden said.

Supplied Two offenders used a stolen vehicle to break into the Christchurch mall.

Two offenders used a stolen vehicle to break into the mall on Main South Rd about 4.30am.

Shattered glass was left on the ground at the Chalmers St entrance as offenders stole an unknown number of goods before fleeing the scene.

“Our main priority is staff safety and that everyone on site is safe, they are understandably a bit shaken,” Marsden said.

Supplied Police are searching for those responsible for the ramraid at the Hub Hornby.

“We have plenty of CCTV footage that the police are working through.”

Staff were working to get the shattered glass cleaned up as soon as possible and aimed to reopen the mall mid-morning, he said.

Soon after, at 5.20am, an unknown number of offenders broke into a business on Lincoln Rd in Addington, stole items and left.

The incidents follow a string of ramraids in the city in the past year.

On Monday alone, five Canterbury businesses were targeted between 12.4am and 5.30am.

They included Sharkey’s bar in Hoon Hay, which had now been broken into six times since Christmas.

Four teenagers were arrested on Thursday, but police did not specify which of the incidents they were allegedly involved in.