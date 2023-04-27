Medicinal cannabis user 'feels like rubbish' as he awaits return of drug seized by police

Chris Stuart, of Roxburgh, was pulled over by police in Alexandra.

A man who had his medicinal cannabis taken by police says he has suffered a relapse while waiting for the prescribed medication to be returned.

Chris Stuart has struggled to sleep, had repeated migraines and feels ‘’very jumbled’’ since officers took his medicinal cannabis when they stopped his vehicle in Alexandra, Central Otago, on Sunday afternoon.

The 50-year-old was prescribed the medicinal variety of the drug to help with anxiety, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It had been over four days since police seized it from him and, despite a request for its return, including a visit to the Alexandra police station, that has not happened.

Stuart, who lives in Roxburgh, said he had the prescription drug on Saturday night, and going without made him feel like “absolute rubbish”.

A new prescription, valued at $450, has been sent by his Auckland-based pharmacist and is expected to arrive on Friday, he said.

Chris Stuart/Supplied Chris Stuart's medicinal cannabis bottle looked like this. The dose is 30-50 times less than what you would get from recreational smoking.

Stuart, who recently completed a sentence of home detention for cannabis-related offending, said he no longer took cannabis sourced from the black market.

As part of the traffic stop, which police said was due to Stuart’s vehicle being “flagged” on their system, a bong used to take the medicinal cannabis was also confiscated.

During the stop, Stuart was able to produce a letter from his Auckland-based doctor about the prescription.

Police told him that they would be “in touch” over the item, a spokesperson saying in a statement earlier this week he would be able to collect the cannabis “if it is able to be established that it relates to a valid prescription”.

Police have been approached for comment.

Sarah Helm, executive director of the New Zealand Drug Foundation, said: “There can be no legal reason for this man not having his prescription medicine returned to him.

“Around the country, patients who are operating within the law country will now be scared about what this case means for them.

“Why would this medicine be treated differently from any other?”