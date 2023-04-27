Police assisting SPCA with investigation at Christchurch property

Police are assisting the SPCA at a property in Yaldhurst on the western outskirts of Christchurch. (File photo)

Police are assisting the SPCA with an investigation at a property on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Officers and staff from the animal welfare organisation were at the property in Yaldhurst on Thursday.

Sam Caird, inspectorate team leader for the SPCA, said the police presence at the property was part of an ongoing investigation, and declined to comment further.

A police spokesperson also declined to comment on the situation except that they are “supporting SPCA staff”.

