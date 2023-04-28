Frozen with fear: Mama Hooch victim had panic attack after seeing abuser

The pair spun five years of lies and often blamed their victims.

It should have been a fun night out celebrating her 20th birthday. But soon after Jane (not her real name) arrived at Christchurch Casino she began shaking uncontrollably.

For nearly two years, she had lived in fear of a man who’d drugged and sexually assaulted her and her friend after a night out at Mama Hooch in July 2018.

Now, there he was with his mum - out on bail and still awaiting trial with the public none the wiser about the serious allegations he faced due to suppression orders.

The impact on Jane was immediate. Within minutes, she was hysterical - sitting on the pavement outside the casino struggling to breathe.

“I can hardly even remember [the panic attack] because it was just so intense,” she told Stuff on Thursday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Two men face lengthy jail terms for drugging and sexually attacking numerous women patrons of Christchurch’s Mama Hooch bar over three years. They’re fighting to keep their names secret. The man on the right attacked Jane.

The 2018 sex attack on Jane and her friend sparked Operation Sinatra, a massive police investigation that led to one of the largest prosecutions of its kind in New Zealand.

By the end of it, two men, aged 40 and 37, would have convictions for dozens of sexually motivated crimes, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, and spiking drinks.

The older man alone attacked 15 women, many of whom he brazenly followed into the toilets late at night at Mama Hooch and forced himself upon them. The other sexually assaulted five women, including Jane and her friend. Both men are still fighting to keep their names secret.

Do you know more, or are you affected and wish to speak to a reporter? Email blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

Jane, 23, was at Christchurch District Court last Friday when verdicts in the case, which finally made it to trial in February, were delivered to a courtroom packed full of victims and their supporters.

She sobbed in the public gallery as she heard the judge repeatedly say the word guilty.

David Walker/Stuff Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch before it was sold and rebranded.

“It was like an overwhelming feeling of comfort and contentment.”

After being called a liar, losing friends and becoming isolated, it was a relief to know that the allegations she and her friend had made nearly five years earlier had been believed and that the “disturbing process that we took through the court had been worth the emotional torment”.

Jane knew the man who attacked her, and said she trusted him.

In July 2018, while she and her friend were socialising at Mama Hooch, he lured them to another inner city location with an offer of free drinks.

When they got there, the man poured a white powder on a bench and repeatedly assured the then 18-year-old friends it was MDMA (also known as ecstasy) – a drug they’d taken in small doses earlier that night while celebrating one of their birthdays.

Jane and her friend en route to an inner city location where they were drugged and sexually assaulted by a man.

But within seconds of snorting it, the teenagers couldn’t walk, lost control of their senses and felt like they were underwater. The man then sexually assaulted them. It’s thought the powder he gave them was laced with a substance that wasn’t MDMA.

Publicity about the case resulted in dozens of other complainants coming forward, many of whom believed their drinks were spiked at Mama Hooch. Some said they’d been sexually assaulted.

“To learn about all the other victims, it was shocking.” Jane said. But it was also strangely comforting.

“Obviously, with these kinds of things … you feel guilty, and there's a lot of shame associated with it, but with knowing that other girls had similar experiences it kind of reassured me that, you know, it's not just me, and it wasn't my fault.”

Synthetic drugs found in Jane’s attacker’s home in November 2018.

Jane said she was proud of the many brave women who lodged complaints with police, and helped stop the rapists from preying on patrons at Mama Hooch.

When the men are sentenced in July, she hopes the judge takes into account the number of lives their offending has impacted, the planned and predatory nature of their behaviour, and the relative freedom they were afforded while awaiting trial while “victims were living in fear”.

One of the worst parts of Jane’s five-year wait for justice was knowing that the man who attacked her was out on bail, and that every time she left her home she ran the risk of bumping into him – something which happened when she twice saw him out in Christchurch, including at the casino.

Jane scratched the man’s neck during the sex attack.

While she appreciates people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, she believes the huge number of complainants and the seriousness of the allegations should have resulted in heavier restrictions being placed on the men while the case slowly made its way to trial.

For now, though, Jane’s relieved to know that the man who drugged and sexually assaulted her is in custody, and will likely spend a lengthy stretch behind bars.

While the attack has had a profound impact on her life, she wants to use it to help others who might find themselves in similarly vulnerable situations.

“I feel like it’s made me stronger.”

Where to get help:

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.