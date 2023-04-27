Family of missing Christchurch man say he was 'murdered by unknown assailants'

Police asked a neighbour for a crowbar and hammer to get access to a car at a derelict Rangiora property. A body was found in the vehicle.

Relatives of missing man Richard Leman believe he was murdered by unknown assailants and say he was taken from them “well before his time”.

The 41-year-old father of three was last seen in North Canterbury on the evening of April 11, after which his friends and family posted online, worried about his safety and mental health.

Ten days ago police found a man’s body in Leman’s car, parked inside the garage of an abandoned house in Rangiora, a town 30 minutes north of Christchurch.

Supplied Richard Leman disappeared on April 11.

The next day, police launched a homicide inquiry.

Police are yet to confirm the body is that of Leman, but his family have confirmed his death.

In an emotional Facebook post on Thursday evening Leman’s sister Nicky Leman said her “much loved” brother would not be coming home as they had hoped and prayed for.

“He was murdered by unknown assailants and now we hope and pray they get caught and we get justice for what they have done to our Richard,” she wrote.

Stuff A body was found in a car at a derelict property in Rangiora, north of Christchurch, on April 17.

She said Leman would never see his three sons Mason, Phoenix, and Zavier grow up or watch them play rugby or soccer again, and his family would never receive his bear hugs again.

Leman was a “proud and devoted father”, she said, as well as an adored son, much-loved little brother and a doting uncle.

The family said they are asking for donations in lieu of flowers to assist with funeral costs as he didn’t have insurance.

The family asked anyone with information to call police and quote case number 230415/8026

What we know:

Tuesday April 11

Richard Leman takes takeaways to his friend’s house on Andrew Street in Rangiora.

After he left, his family said his final sighting was around 8.20pm at the Lilybrook Shops.

Sunday April 16

Leman’s family set up a Givealittle page where they raised their concerns about his safety and mental health. His sister Nicola said: “He may look rough and tough but he is a big baby at heart.”

Monday, April 17

Around 7.40pm, Leman’s white Nissan car is found in a garage at a property on the corner of Tyler and Durham streets. Police and firefighters forced their way into the garage, and find a man’s body inside the car.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Forensic workers examine the Tyler Street property in Rangiora where police are investigating a homicide.

Tuesday, April 18

Detectives go door-to-door in the area looking for clues, and take hard drives from a house opposite the scene, thought to be linked to external security cameras.

That afternoon, police launch a homicide inquiry.

Wednesday, April 19

Police appealed for sightings of a 2000s white Nissan Fugo between April 10 and April 17, the make and model of the car Leman was driving around the time of his disappearance, and the car in which the body was found.

Stuff Police searching a nearby house for evidence as part of their homicide investigation.

Thursday, April 20

Armed police raid an Andrew St property about 8am, just 350m from where the body was found.

The co-owner of the property said Richard was looking to move into the house and had been a regular visitor over the past four weeks. She emphatically denied any involvement in his disappearance.

That afternoon, the same detectives are seen at a storage facility across town, but will not confirm whether it is related to the homicide investigation.

Monday, April 24

Investigators wrap up their searches at the Tyler Street property where the body was found, and the Andrew St property that Leman’s friend owned.