Veteran, 79, played key role in town's Anzac Day service before being attacked in bed

Dennis Andrews, a Wairoa veteran who was attacked in his home as he slept.

The 79-year-old victim of a home invasion was asleep in his bed after a day in which he took part, as he always does, in Wairoa’s Anzac Day service.

Dennis Andrews was asleep in his Brian Ave home when an intruder broke in and attacked him at 2.25am on Wednesday.

The day prior, Anzac Day, Andrews – a veteran of the merchant Navy, had played his usual role in laying a wreath on the town’s war memorial.

Wairoa RSA president Jeremy Harker said he met with Andrews and had a chat with him at the ceremony.

“He’s a regular at our Anzac Parades. The old Merchant navy boys are pretty staunch, and rightly so. They’re very proud of what their service was and they’re a pretty tight crew. They did some hard yards and are widely respected,” he said.

“He’s quite frail, a small wee man with a walking stick. He wouldn’t hurt a flea,” Harker said.

He said the community had rallied around Andrews, who was well known and highly regarded in the town, with people going around and ensuring his cat was fed and changing his locks.

“We’ll be sure to look after Dennis after he gets out of hospital too, of course,” he said.

“It’s just really sad and disappointing. It’s also absolutely disgusting. He’s just a frail old man who’s served the country and in his most vulnerable time this is what’s happened to him,” Harker said.

Detective Sergeant Sam Park said the offender broke into the residential address and assaulted Andrews, who was in bed.

Supplied Wairoa is a small town in northern Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

The offender left the address with a cell phone and a portable landline phone.

Andrews was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition for medical treatment of his injuries.

The offender has been described as a male, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, of a slim build, with a scarf wrapped around his face.

Police are asking that anyone who has information that might identify the offender, or saw any suspicious behaviour around Brian Ave between 2 to 3am on Thursday morning, to contact Police on 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Park said: “This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify and locate this individual to hold them to account for their actions.”