Body found in car confirmed as that of missing man Richard Leman

Richard Leman’s body was found inside a car parked in the garage of a derelict property in Rangiora, North Canterbury.

Officers were called to a derelict property on the corner of Tyler and Durham streets in Rangiora 11 days ago. Parked in the garage was Leman’s white Nissan Fuga. Inside was his body.

Detectives later opened a homicide investigation.

The 41-year-old was last seen on the evening of April 11 outside the Lilybrook shops in the town, after which his friends and family posted online, worried about his safety and mental health.

On Thursday night relatives confirmed Leman’s death. His sister Nicky Leman said the family believe he had been murdered by unknown assailants and that he had been taken from them “well before his time”.

Investigators are concentrating on Leman’s last known movements and the movements of his vehicle in the days prior to it being found in Tyler Street, Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

He also extended police’s condolences to Leman’s friends and family at this “extremely difficult time”.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of Richard Leman’s 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the area in the week leading up to April 17.

Syme encouraged anyone with information to contact police quoting the file number 230415/8026.

Stuff The car in which Richard Leman’s body was found on April 17.

'Murdered by unknown assailants'

The family confirmed Leman’s death on social media on Thursday night.

In an emotional Facebook post his sister Nicky Leman said her “much-loved” brother would not be coming home as they had hoped and prayed for.

“He was murdered by unknown assailants and now we hope and pray they get caught and we get justice for what they have done to our Richard,” she wrote.

She said Leman would never see his three sons Mason, Phoenix, and Zavier grow up or watch them play rugby or soccer again, and his family would never receive his bear hugs again.

Leman was a “proud and devoted father”, she said, as well as an adored son, much-loved little brother and a doting uncle.

The family said they are asking for donations in lieu of flowers to assist with funeral costs as he didn’t have insurance.