Man accused of murdering another with a single punch at a city park to have sanity assessed

A 31-year-old man will be evaluated for insanity after being charged with murder for allegedly punching a man who later died.

A man accused of murder after killing another with a single punch in a Christchurch park is to be evaluated for insanity and will keep his name secret for now.

The victim killed in the attack at Linwood Park earlier this month can now be named as Mewa Singh.

It’s alleged a 31-year-old Spreydon man punched Singh on Linwood Ave on the evening of April 7. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and died two days later.

Singh had travelled to New Zealand from India with his wife to visit their son and grandson.

Jitender Sahi, of the South Island New Zealand Sikh Society, said ACC would help the man’s family get his body home to “complete his last rites in India” – a series of religious and compassionate events.

The accused appeared via audiovisual link from Hillmorton Hospital at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday, where an evaluation for insanity was ordered.

Supporters of both the accused and the victim were at the hearing.

The accused was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but the charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died.

While his mental state was to be assessed, his fitness to stand trial was not expected to be an issue, said his lawyer, Anselm Williams.

An interim order for name suppression was continued. The victim’s name suppression lapsed on Friday evening.

Justice Rachel Dunningham remanded the accused in custody at Hillmorton Hospital.