Couple who shoplifted $5500 of goods nabbed

Police arrested a couple who shoplifted about $5500 of goods from stores.

The 34-year-old female and 42-year-old male were arrested at their home address on Thursday, and charged with shoplifting.

The goods – alcohol, food and camera equipment – was taken on ‘’13 different occasions from stores around Dunedin”, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The woman, who was charged with 13 offences, has been bailed and would appear in the Dunedin District Court next month.

Meanwhile, the man, charged with nine offences, will appear in court on Friday.

The pair, who were known to police, were identified via CCTV footage, he said.

It was a reminder that police would follow up such offending and “hold them accountable”.