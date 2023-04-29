Mama Hooch sexual predator attacked five women after police interview

The pair spun five years of lies and often blamed their victims.

Warning: This story contains details that may upset some readers.

One of the Mama Hooch sexual predators attacked five women after he was first interviewed by a detective.

A patron of the now infamous Christchurch bar went to police in October 2017 and alleged she was sexually violated by a man when he led her from the popular central city nightspot to a nearby location.

A detective didn’t interview the man, now 40, until more than six months later. The complaint was filed, and the woman was told there wasn’t enough evidence to lay charges against him.

By then, the man had attacked another woman, but she was yet to come forward.

READ MORE:

* Frozen with fear: Mama Hooch victim had panic attack after seeing abuser

* Serial predators drugged, sexually assaulted more than a dozen women patrons from Christchurch's Mama Hooch bar

* Law experts question judge's call to eject media from Mama Hooch drugging case



Despite the police attention, he continued to prey on Mama Hooch patrons, indecently assaulting or sexually violating five other women, including one just two days after he was interviewed.

So brazen was the father of two’s offending that in late 2017 he even made a pass at a police officer when she and several of her colleagues were checking on the central city venue late at night.

The man’s three-year campaign of sexual abuse against women eventually came to an end in November 2018 when he and three others were arrested as part of Operation Sinatra - a massive police investigation that resulted in one of the biggest prosecutions of its kind in New Zealand.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A 40-year-old man attacked 15 women, many of whom he forced himself upon in the toilets of Mama Hooch.

By the time three of the men stood trial in Christchurch District Court in February (the fourth is due to have his day in court on Monday), detectives had gathered evidence relating to 34 complainants. Many of them believed their drinks had been spiked on nights out at Mama Hooch. Some said they’d been sexually assaulted.

The 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were eventually convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, and spiking drinks.

Do you know more, or are you affected and wish to speak to a reporter? Email blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

The older man was found to have sexually assaulted 15 different women, many of whom he brazenly followed into the toilets late at night at Mama Hooch and forced himself upon them. The other attacked five women - filming one of them while he raped her. Both are fighting to keep their names secret.

The third defendant, whose name is suppressed, was acquitted on all but a minor drug supply charge.

David Walker/Stuff Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch before it was sold and rebranded.

During the two-month trial, the court heard that in October 2017, Loretta (not her real name) went to police alleging she’d been sexually violated by the 40-year-old man during a boozy night out at Mama Hooch.

She said she was at the bar in the early hours of a Saturday morning after some of her friends had gone home, and after she’d drunk more than a dozen alcoholic drinks, when the man handed her another one. From then on, her recollection of the night was hazy.

Loretta couldn’t recall how, but she and the man ended up in a disabled toilet in a nearby building.

It was there, she said, that he pushed her up against a wall, inserted his finger into her vagina, and tried to have sex with her. When she refused, he forced her to give him oral sex.

“He was strong and it hurt. It just felt disgusting the whole time, and I wanted to leave, but I didn’t think he would [let me] until he at least got something out of me,” she told a detective in a video-taped interview two days after the incident.

After violating Loretta, the man made her leave through a back door of the building, she said.

Her last memory of the night was walking back towards Mama Hooch. Her next recollection was waking up in her bed. She had no idea how she got there.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Two men face lengthy jail terms for drugging and sexually attacking numerous women patrons at Christchurch’s Mama Hooch bar over three years. But they still cannot be named.

The court heard one of Loretta’s friends, Anne (not her real name), went with her to a police station to report the incident. She had concerns of her own about the man, some of which she mentioned in a witness statement filed in support of her friend’s complaint.

The week prior, while she was on Mama Hooch’s dance floor, he’d grabbed her breast and twisted her nipple.

She hadn’t met the man previously. Later that night he insisted she follow him into a toilet cubicle at the bar, where he pushed her up against a wall, said he needed to see her naked, and then pulled her underwear down. Shocked and embarrassed, she told him to stop.

Instead, he kissed her, then spun her round, pulled her underwear down again and bit her bottom. He then tried to force her head down towards his penis and said “go on then”, but she refused and was able to leave.

It wasn’t until May 10 the following year that the man was interviewed by a detective about the incidents.

He told the officer he couldn’t remember the incident involving Loretta. He left without being charged, but not before it was suggested to him that he should change his behaviour.

The interview, and another with the man after his November arrest, were never played in court because they were ruled inadmissible due to issues with the way they were conducted.

On Friday, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson, the officer in charge of the investigation, said at the time Loretta’s complaint about the 40-year-old man was filed in May 2018 police had no recorded “pattern of offending at Mama Hooch or by the suspect”.

”However, upon receiving further complaints later in 2018, police then re-opened the complaint, and it was proceeded with.

“There were matters in regards to the initial complaint which slowed our process down, which is not uncommon in sexual assault cases, however ideally the suspect interview would have been carried out sooner, and we acknowledge this.”

Operation Sinatra was launched after two 18-year-old women went to police in July 2018 and alleged the 37-year-old man had enticed them from Mama Hooch to another central city location with an offer of free drinks and then drugged and sexually assaulted them - crimes he was later convicted of.

Two of the victims were lured from Mama Hooch to another location with the offer of free drinks. Once there, they were drugged and sexually assaulted.

Publicity about the case resulted in dozens of other complainants coming forward.

The 40-year-old man was subsequently charged with stupefying (drugging) and sexually violating Loretta, and indecently assaulting Anne.

For more than four years he denied any wrongdoing, but less than two weeks into the trial he admitted attacking the women - and a dozen others. He defended charges of raping and sexually violating another woman, but was found guilty of those crimes, and various drink spikings, when the judge delivered his verdicts on April 21.

The man’s offending happened between mid-2015 and September 2018.

During the trial, the Crown alleged the man’s crimes were the pointed end of his despicable behaviour towards women.

On his phone, police found scores of photos of women he’d ripped from their social media accounts.

He also participated in a closed WhatsApp group, where he posted some of the photos, made derogatory comments about women’s appearances, suggested potential targets and bragged about conquests.

It wasn’t just patrons of the bar who were victims of his unwanted sexual advances.

Late one night in November 2017 - after the man had attacked Loretta and Anne, but before he was first interviewed - four police officers visited Mama Hooch for what was known as a “hotel compliance check”.

According to one of the officers, the man was very friendly and “was hitting on me”.

He touched her on the arm and “asked me to call him”, she said in her statement, which was read to the court.

The officer said she was disgusted by the man’s actions and told him his behaviour was inappropriate.

A short time later he apologised. She refused to shake his hand.

Despite the serious crimes the man was accused of committing, many of which he was convicted of, Stuff understands his long time partner - the mother of his two children - remained with him after his arrest more than four years ago, and throughout the trial. She has not responded to a request for comment.

The man’s now in custody awaiting sentencing in July.

Details of the case can be reported after a wide-reaching suppression order was lifted on Wednesday.

Where to get help:

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.