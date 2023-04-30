‘I just roofied her drink’: Mama Hooch sexual predators joked about rape and drink-spiking in secret WhatsApp group chat

The pair spun five years of lies and often blamed their victims.

Warning: Some readers may find this article distressing.

Group chat exchanges between sexual predators who targeted women at Christchurch’s popular Mama Hooch Bar showed they were hunting young females, encouraging each other along the way.

Stuff obtained access to the secret group chats across various apps including WhatsApp and Viber during the two-month trial of three men, whose names are suppressed. They contained a raft of photos of young women and explicit videos.

Two men – John, 40 and Steve, 37 (not their real names) – were convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, and spiking drinks, more than five years after the first complainant – there would be more than 30 – went to police.

A third man was acquitted on all charges apart from a minor charge of drug supply.

Steve, who was convicted of filming a woman as he raped her, joked to a friend when told that the women at drinks he was invited to were not available: “Rape. Haha.” His friend replied, “Lol that’s not ok.”

Steve bragged to another friend, saying “I smashed her.” When his friend asked “how did you seal it…I thought you said she wasn’t keen” he responded “roffies” [roofies] - a slang term for Rohypnol, a date rape drug. The pair then laughed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Two men face lengthy jail terms for drugging and sexually attacking numerous women patrons of Christchurch’s Mama Hooch bar over three years. They’re fighting to keep their names secret. Both men bragged in the WhatsApp chat.

On another occasion, Steve bragged to his mates: “I just roofied [name withheld]'s drink.” His friend replied, “Haha, did you buy her a roofiecolada”.

John’s phone had a huge collection of screenshots from young women’s social media platforms, some of whom he went on to attack, and some he’d never met. He also gained access to a woman’s phone that he knew and sent explicit photos she’d saved of herself to his phone, before posting it to the group chat for his associates without her knowledge.

The men laughed about it, and Steve replied, “nice work on the pics”.

One of the men joked, “Where did u find that pic John you stalker,” after a photo of a young woman was posted.

After photos of various young women were posted to the group, the men chimed in with derogatory comments about their appearance and desire to perform sexual acts on them. Much of this is too graphic for Stuff to publish.

A selection of some of those messages are below.

Names of many young women were posted to the group, so the others could search and view their social media pages and establish them as potential targets.

The group chat revealed “the targeting [of women] for sexual conquest, and graphically demonstrated bravado on sexual liaison”. It also showed how they’d “encouraged each other in their endeavours”, the Crown said.

The three men's phones were seized as part of a wide-reaching police investigation dubbed Operation Sinatra, launched after two 18-year-old women alleged they’d been drugged and sexually violated in July 2018. The teenagers were enticed from Mama Hooch to another location by Steve with an offer of free drinks.

When he was arrested and his phones were seized, his co-accused dumped their phones, proven by the presence of messages remaining between all three of them during time periods where they claimed they didn’t own a phone, the Crown said.

Analysis of his seized devices found scores of explicit videos and photos of young women hidden behind an app called Hide it Pro.

The men’s modus operandi was to offer the young women drugs under the guise it was something else, or spike their drinks and then attempt to sexually violate them.

John followed young women into bar toilets before locking the door behind him and forcing himself on to them, on multiple occasions. He tried to force one victim to perform sexual acts on him, and bit her on the backside.

The high-profile case can be reported after blanket suppression was this week lifted on the trial that began in February, which heard from a procession of women who believed they’d been drugged and attacked.

They described blackouts, vomiting, loss of bodily function, eyes rolling back in their heads, and waking in bed naked with no memory of the previous night.

The prosecution was one of the most significant of its kind in New Zealand history.

The two men found guilty are still fighting to keep their names secret and filed appeals after Judge Paul Mabey refused their respective name suppression applications. The appeals are expected to be heard in May. The third man, who was acquitted, also has interim name suppression, pending an argument for it to be made permanent.

A fourth man arrested as part of the same investigation faces a single charge of sexual violation and will appear for trial at the Christchurch District Court on Monday. He cannot yet be named.

