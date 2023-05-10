Former animal welfare officer at Kawerau District Council jailed for 'vile' sex abuse involving child, dog

Rex Schneller was jailed for 12 years at Tauranga District Court for offending described by the sentencing judge as ‘vile’.

A former council animal welfare worker has been jailed for 12 years for a catalogue of child sex offences, including offending that involved a child and a dog.

Rex Philip Schneller​, 35, a former Kawerau District Council employee, was sentenced at Tauranga District Court for offending Judge Paul Mabey​ KC described as being committed “in the most vile way”.

Stuff can only now report on the full extent of Schneller’s crimes after receiving a tranche of court documents related to his offending, which stretched over seven years and involved three victims aged as young as four.

His charging documents, which include descriptions of offending too graphic to report, stretches over 26 pages.

Schneller pleaded guilty to 25 charges in total, some representative, meaning the offending occurred more than once.

In his sentencing notes Judge Mabey said he offended against both boys and girls “in what, in anyone’s language, is the most vile way”.

Like the charging documents, almost all of the detail of Schneller’s offending is too graphic to report, but it involved sexual violations and indecent assaults.

He also made his victims watch pornographic videos and took objectionable images of them.

“You even made threats to keep [one victim] quiet saying you would do the same to her best friend or that her mother would commit suicide if she knew about it,” Judge Mabey said.

“You have robbed them of their childhood Mr Schneller. You took something they will never get back.”

He said Schneller began offending at age 19, and that “you knew what you were doing”.

Schneller’s lawyer had argued he should receive some credit for his age, something Judge Mabey dismissed.

“You did what you did because you wanted to for your own gratification and you must have known what it could do to them. Why would you otherwise threaten your third victim by saying you would do it to one of her friends of that her mother might commit suicide if she ever found out,” he said.

“You had a conscious appreciation of your wrongdoing and there will be no discount for your age at all.”

Judge Mabey at the January sentencing that he also gave little weight to submissions of remorse.

“You do not express remorse and the [pre-sentence report] writer says you have no empathy at all for your victims ... But I suspect that you are really in denial. You do not want to look in the mirror because you do not like what you will see.

“You will not like facing up to what you have done.”