Angela Blackmoore murder: Pair deny instrumental roles in her killing almost 30 years ago

David Peter Hawken, left, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum entered not guilty pleas to the 1995 murder of Angela Blackmoore at the High Court in Christchurch on Monday.

Twenty-eight years after her death, a pair accused of being parties to the brutal killing of young pregnant woman Angela Blackmoore are preparing to stand trial.

A jury of four women and eight men were selected in the trial of David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, in the Christchurch High Court on Monday.

The pair jointly deny being involved in the murder.

Blackmoore, 21, was bludgeoned and stabbed 39 times not long after a pizza was delivered to her home in Wainoni, Christchurch on the evening of August 17, 1995. She was nine weeks pregnant.

READ MORE:

* 2023 date set for Angela Blackmoore murder trial

* Angela Blackmoore murder-accused bail conditions reimposed

* Angela Blackmoore cold case murder trial postponed



Jeremy Powell, aged 20 at the time, admitted killing Blackmoore and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years in June 2020.

He claimed he was offered $10,000 to go through with it and will be called as a Crown witness during the trial.

GEORGE HEARD / POOL Hawken denies being involved in Blackmoore’s killing almost three decades ago.

The Crown is expected to allege that Hawken and Wright-Meldrum assisted and/or encouraged Powell in some way when it makes its opening address on Tuesday.

Arrests in the cold case followed a Stuff investigation and $100,000 reward that brought forward new evidence and more than 50 tips to police.

On Monday, Justice Cameron Mander delivered his opening remarks to the jury, reminding them of their duties to the criminal justice system to not do their own research outside of court.

“This is a case of vintage, and has had interest around it, particularly recently when Mr Powell was sentenced for Ms Blackmoore’s murder...

George Heard / Pool Wright-Meldrum denies being a party to the murder of Blackmoore 28 years ago.

“Please do not seek out information yourselves ... this trial would have to be aborted.”

The Crown is led by prosecutors Pip Currie and Mitchell Mclenaghan. Hawken’s defence is led by Anne Stevens KC, while Wright-Meldrum’s lead defence counsel is Phillip Shamy.

The trial is scheduled to take up to four weeks and expected to hear from more than 50 witnesses.

One of the witnesses to be called is Stuff journalist Blair Ensor.