Student's Nike Air Jordan shoes stolen in burglary leads to slam dunk for police

A daytime burglary of a student flat netted a thief a collection of Nike Air Jordan trainers – but he wasn’t expecting a last-minute buzzer beater.

The burglar nabbed seven pairs of Nike Air Jordans, valued at $2500, from a student flat on St David St in Dunedin, which was broken into on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

But when he listed them for sale on Facebook Marketplace, the victim “identified them and arranged to meet him at his home address”.

“Police went instead,” Bond said.

Officers went to an address in the Dunedin suburb of Kaikorai Valley at about 7pm on Sunday, arresting a 37-year-old man, charging him with burglary and shoplifting.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

More charges were possible if it was found the man was allegedly responsible for other burglaries, Bond said.

The incident was a reminder for students to keep their flats secured.