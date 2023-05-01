Man on trial for alleged sexual violation of Christchurch bar Mama Hooch patron

A man connected with Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch is on trial this week.

A woman believes her drink was spiked, causing her to have “blackout moments”, before she was driven to a townhouse and sexually violated, a court has heard.

The comments were made at the judge-alone trial on Monday for a man connected to Christchurch bar Mama Hooch.

A 37-year-old co-accused previously pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault for another incident with the same woman at the townhouse.

This case sits adjacent to one of the biggest prosecutions of its kind in New Zealand: a 40-year-old and the same 37-year-old have been convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, and spiking drinks –more than five years after the first complainant – there would be more than 30 in total – went to police.

The man on trial this week is a friend of the others.

The trial got under way on Monday morning, with the court being played the complainant’s evidential tape from September 2018.

David Walker/Stuff The Mama Hooch bar and restaurant was on Colombo St. Another business, run by new owners, operates there now.

The recently divorced woman went to her friends house for a couple of drinks and possibly some speed before visiting several bars in the city late on August 4.

About 1.30am, they caught a taxi to Mama Hooch on Colombo St.

The woman said she was “fairly intoxicated but I was aware of what I was doing”.

Her friend went home, and the woman said she ordered a vodka Red Bull and started chatting to a former colleague.

The woman said she was “starting to feel strange” about this time.

“I’ve got a clear memory and then I’ve got nothing.”

She described what came next as a series of “blackout moments”, and she lost a significant portion of time.

She did remember leaving the bar with a man she did not know. She told the court she had no recollection of meeting the man in Mama Hooch and did not remember talking to him in the bar nor in the late model BMW he was driving.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A 40-year-old man was last week convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, after targeting women at Christchurch’s popular Mama Hooch Bar.

She said while she was not forced into the car, she could not control what she was doing and felt quite sedated.

The next thing she remembered was waking up, lying on a couch without her jeans, underwear, socks or shoes.

“I don’t know how those things got taken off.”

The woman recalled seeing an emotionless woman sitting on the end of the couch watching, while an older man appeared to be encouraging the accused to do things to the complainant.

“I didn’t know why I was there, or what I was doing,” she said in her police interview.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual violation in relation to this incident.

The complainant said she slipped back into unconsciousness and the next time she woke up, it was morning.

She was still half naked, in a bed with the man who drove her to the townhouse the night before. He was clothed, she said.

A third man entered the room and laid down in the middle of the bed, and starting touching her.

She said she told the man “stop, get out”, but she still felt sedated.

She believed she had to ask the man three times before he stopped.

A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault in relation to this event.

The woman said she asked him where they were, and promptly texted her friend to come and pick her up.

She did not feel right for three days afterwards, struggling with her memory and concentration. She likened it to coming off an anaesthetic following an operation, she said.

Defence lawyer Linda Drummond suggested the complainant and defendant spend two hours drinking and listening to music, including Britney Spears.

“I never remember talking to anyone... The only memory I have is being laid out on that couch,” the woman replied.

When Drummond suggested the complainant never touched her sexually, the woman responded: “You weren’t there, I was.”

The trial before Judge Paul Mabey continues.