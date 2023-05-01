Security guard and forensic staff at Otago property where man died

Police are investigating a death at a property on Mull St in Palmerston.

Yelling and loud music was heard at a house where a man’s death is being treated as unexplained.

Specialist forensic staff remain at a cordoned off property on Mull St in Palmerston, about 45 minutes north of Dunedin, on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were first called to the property about 12.15am on Saturday.

A resident told Stuff he had heard some loud music and yelling that night, but thought nothing of it.

READ MORE:

* Police investigate 'unexplained death' at Auckland's Clover Park, reports of shoot out

* Jetstar confuses Wellington and Canterbury in online posts

* Detectives interview neighbours at fatal Waitara house fire

* Man dies in hospital after ranch slider injury



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

He understood a man, who had not lived at the property for that long, had died.

He believed the man was in his late 20s to early 30s.

An elderly neighbour said she heard nothing untoward until she went for walk the following morning and saw police at the house.

“I’ve never heard anything from that property, apart from their dog who barks all the time.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The residents at the property where the death happened are usually “very quiet”, neighbours say.

A woman rented the property, and lived there with her children, she said.

“They are very quiet.”

A security guard remains outside the cordoned off property on Monday.

Inquiries were continuing to determine the circumstances that led to the man’s death, which was still being treated as unexplained, a police spokesperson said.