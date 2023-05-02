Angela Blackmoore murder: $10,000 bounty and a friend's betrayal led to killing nearly 30 years ago, jury told

Former debt collector David Peter Hawken, 50, and Angela Blackmoore’s friend Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, in the dock for their trial for the 1995 murder.

Nearly 30 years after her death, Angela Blackmoore’s friend is facing trial for providing her killer access to her, while a debt collector is accused of placing a $10,000 bounty on her head.

The four-week jury trial of David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, began in the Christchurch High Court on Tuesday. Both are charged with Blackmoore’s murder.

The Crown alleges Hawken ordered Blackmoore’s killing by placing a $10,000 bounty on her head, while Wright-Meldrum, Blackmoore’s friend, helped the killer – her then-boyfriend Jeremy Powell – get access to her, and helped him dispose of the murder weapons and clean up the crime scene.

Blackmoore, 21, was bludgeoned and stabbed 39 times not long after a pizza was delivered to her home in Wainoni, Christchurch on the evening of August 17, 1995.

She was nine weeks pregnant with her partner Laurie Anderson’s child, and her two-year-old son Dillon was asleep in the next room.

Arrests in the cold case that stretched more than two decades followed a Stuff investigation and $100,000 reward that brought forward new evidence and more than 50 tips to police.

Holding back tears, Anderson on Tuesday afternoon recalled returning home from work at about 11.20pm on the night of her death.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Laurie Anderson was the partner of Angela Blackmoore, who was murdered in their Christchurch home in 1995. Anderson gave evidence on Tuesday about how he came across her body during the trial of David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, who are both charged with Blackmoore's murder.

He assumed she was asleep so went into the bedroom, took his shoes off and grabbed a slice of pizza from the lounge. The TV was still on.

It was only when he reached the kitchen that he saw Blackmoore, face down on the floor in a pool of blood.

“There was blood everywhere,” he said.

He shook her to try to get a response – which he didn’t get. He then called 111.

“I should’ve known she wasn’t alive, but I didn’t. I was panicked.”

When he calmed himself after a few minutes, he took in the scene, noted the back door was still locked and bolted shut, and there were no signs of forced entry.

“I saw blood pooling beside her. I knew there was no hope for her, I knew there was no help I could give her.”

Supplied Anderson with his partner Angela Blackmoore, who was murdered in their house. Angela was nine weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Blackmoore was security-conscious, but in his opening address, Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan said she opened the door of her Vancouver Crescent home to Wright-Meldrum, who was her friend and someone she trusted, and Powell, Wright-Meldrum’s then-partner.

Powell had a baseball bat and a knife concealed in a trench coat. In the kitchen he pulled out the weapons and murdered Blackmoore – bludgeoning her over the head before stabbing her 39 times.

Wright-Meldrum, it is alleged, assisted him with the disposing of evidence, including burning the bat and burying the knife.

Powell and Wright-Meldrum were acting under the instruction of Hawken, McClenaghan said, who offered Powell $10,000 for Blackmoore’s life.

At the time, Hawken was acting as a mediator for the sale of Blackmoore’s Cashel St home she owned with her previous partner and Hawken’s friend, William Blackmoore.

GEORGE HEARD / POOL David Peter Hawken is accused of putting a $10,000 bounty up for the killing of Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

Hawken, who was heavily in debt, on sickness benefit and being pursued for bankruptcy from unpaid rent, “hatched a plan”, McClenaghan told the jury, whereby Blackmoore would be removed of any control over the properties, so he could control and use them for his own business ventures.

“In the weeks leading up to the murder, not wanting to dirty his own hands, he (Hawken) organised to have her killed ... Mr Hawken offered Mr Powell $10,000 to murder Angela.”

Some weeks prior to the murder, Powell and Wright-Meldrum went to Vancouver Crescent to go ahead with the killing, but Powell got cold feet and couldn’t get out of the car.

When Hawken found out he threatened them both, saying he’d kill them and their families if they didn’t go through with it, the Crown alleged.

Powell took this seriously, as Hawken, an associate of the Templars Motorcycle Club, had bragged previously about being involved in other murders.

Lawyers for both defendants also gave brief opening statements.

Stephanie Grieve, KC, who is representing Wright-Meldrum, said the key issue for the jury would be to decide if Powell was a credible and reliable witness, when he said Wright-Meldrum was with him when the murder occurred.

“Is he lying about her involvement?”

She implored the jury to keep an open mind and not let sympathy cloud their judgment, in a case involving a gruesome killing and “a world you may not be familiar with”.

JOHN KIRK ANDERSON/STUFF Jeremy Crinis James Powell, at his sentencing in June 2020 for Blackmoore’s murder. He confessed to the cold case killing in October 2019 and is the Crown's star witness in the trial of Hawken and Wright-Meldrum.

“You will hear that Ms Wright Meldrum worked as a stripper, and other people in this world were using drugs and had gang connections. These are the sort of things you need to put to one side.

For Hawken, Anne Stevens, KC, said Blackmoore’s murder had all the hallmarks of Powell’s “psychotic episode” and had nothing to do with her client.

“Mr Powell is a murderer as well as a liar, when he pretends to forget what he did and blames Mr Hawken.

“Mr Powell falsely portrays that he is a victim, to reduce his culpability for what he did. David Hawken had no hold over, no relationship with Powell, and no means to make him do anything, let alone a brutal murder.”

Stevens said Hawken was assisting Blackmoore with the sale of her home, and her untimely death only served to “foul things up”.

“He did not, would not and could not order the killing of Angela Blackmoore.”

Many years later Powell confessed to the murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a 10-year minimum non-parole period in June 2020 and is to give evidence for the Crown as its star witness.

It is anticipated Powell will say he was offered $10,000 by Hawken to kill Blackmoore, and that Wright-Meldrum helped him gain access to the home and go through with it.

George Heard / Pool Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, Angela Blackmoore’s friend, is accused of playing an instrumental role in her 1995 murder by providing access to killer Jeremy Powell.

Intercepted phone calls of both Hawken and Wright-Meldrum are expected to be key evidence during the trial.

One of these calls is between Hawken and Stuff journalist Blair Ensor. Ensor will be called as a witness in relation to two conversations he had with the murder-accused.

The pair made a number of calls to associates when the investigation re-opened in 2019, and they were re-questioned by police.

Meldrum-Wright expressed that she’d been set up by a “loud mouth”, while Hawken suggested he knew what happened but denied involvement, and planned to move country.

Both Wright-Meldrum and Hawken firmly deny any involvement in the killing.

Blackmoore’s death was the first of three homicides on consecutive days in Christchurch.

Edward Kelly, 19, was stabbed to death the following day, and Bernard Noel Dell, 48, was killed in an axe attack a day later. The city hadn’t experienced a similar spate of murders in many years and police resources were stretched.

The trial in front of Justice Cameron Mander continues.