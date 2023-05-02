'Reasonable doubt' leads to not guilty verdict for fourth Mama Hooch defendant

A man connected with Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch is on trial this week.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A man accused of sexually violating a woman he met at Christchurch’s Mama Hooch bar has been found not guilty by a judge.

Judge Paul Mabey delivered his verdict on Tuesday afternoon, telling the Christchurch District Court that was left in “reasonable doubt” about whether the act of sexual violation occurred.

The defendant, who will seek permanent name suppression, showed little emotion as the verdict was delivered. A supporter appeared to be crying and was comforted by another supporter. The 29-year-old was on trial for one charge of sexual violation in August 2018.

On Monday the court heard from a woman who believes her drink was spiked, causing her to have “blackout moments”, before she was driven to a townhouse and sexually violated.

A 37-year-old co-accused previously pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault for another incident with the same woman at the townhouse.

The messages, dated from 2014 to 2018, outline a pattern of partying and the objectification and pursuit of women.

Early in 2017, the defendant texted a friend in the wee hours of the morning saying “come home ... got two bitches”, while on another occasion he texted an associate suggesting “let’s get some sluts”.

The defendant appeared visibly uncomfortable while the text messages were read out by Senior Constable Danny Schaare, and sat with his head in his hands.

Many of the other messages were too graphic to publish.

David Walker/Stuff Exterior shot of Mama Hooch bar on Colombo Street.

The messages also established the man’s friendship with the men convicted of a raft of rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, and spiking drinks offences last week.

One of the men attacked 15 women, many of whom he brazenly followed into the toilets late at night at Mama Hooch and forced himself upon them. The other man sexually assaulted five women – filming one while he raped her at another central city location. Both are still fighting to keep their names secret.

Nearly all the complainants – 32 women and two men – believed they’d been drugged. Half alleged they’d either been indecently assaulted or sexually violated. Most were aged 18 to 24.

The trial finished earlier this month. A third man was acquitted on all but a minor drug supply charge.

The defendant in this current trial successfully argued to have his case severed from the three original defendants.

Defence lawyer Linda Drummond told the court on Monday her client never touched the complainant inappropriately.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The men who were sentenced to a raft of rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and drink spiking offences in April 2023.

On Tuesday morning, the court heard from an acquaintance of the complainant, who she met at Mama Hooch on the night of the alleged offending.

Nicholas Souchon said he was in a “pretty coherent” state when he saw the woman. He said they hugged, chatted for a bit and then headed to the bar for drinks.

Souchon said they ordered two dark and stormy cocktails and two tequila shots, which the woman paid for.

He said she was chatty, bubbly, able to hold a good conversation and hold eye contact.

On Monday, the woman told the court she did not know why there was a $54 charge on her eftpos card at Mama Hooch, and speculated she may have been overcharged by the bar.

The woman then hung out with Nicholas Souchon and his friends.

Less than an hour later, Souchon said he saw the woman again but this time she was “in a very different state”.

He said she was slurring her words, unable to make contact and off balance.

“She was … very drunk ... which I thought was strange because we’d only had a couple of drinks,” he said.

Souchon told the court before the woman left Mama Hooch, she asked him for a ride home. He said no.

He believed she left the bar alone.

The Crown case is now closed and one defence witness is expected to be called on Tuesday afternoon.