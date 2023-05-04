Do you know these people? Police appeal for public's help after Stuff story on Auckland home invasion

Police are seeking help from the public to identify this man in relation to a Northcote burglary.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man and a woman in relation to a Northcote burglary.

The incident happened between 10pm on Friday night April 28 and 9am on Saturday April 29 on Sylvan Avenue.

“We ask anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious or unusual to please get in touch,” a police spokesperson said.

Police’s plea for the public’s help follows Stuff reporting on the incident earlier on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Solo mum turns sleuth after police fail to show up to burglary

* Auckland girl targeted by US sexual predator, but NZ police refused to act

* Elderly man in hospital after home invasion in Wairoa



Auckland woman Annlyss Wood, 39, said she had been left to “play detective” in an effort to catch those responsible for stealing $40,000 of her belongings from her home – while she was asleep in the room next door.

Despite providing police with CCTV, transactions from her stolen bank cards and information on cars suspected to be involved in the offending – including her own – Wood said she hadn’t “heard a word” from detectives, more than five days after the home invasion.

But, five hours after Stuff ran her story, a detective contacted her.

"Just wanted to let you know we are doing a media release around the male whose photo you sent in. Hopefully we can get an ID from that and run with it,” the detective said.

Police/Supplied Police have released images of a man and a woman who they’re seeking in relation to the burglary.

Wood said she now sleeps with a knife next to her bed to feel safe at night.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Wood was asleep in her Northcote home when she was woken by her dog barking.

“At the time I didn’t think anything of it. The last thing I imagined was that there was someone in my home,” Wood said.

But when she walked into her living room on Saturday morning she found her ranch slider wide open.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Annlyss Wood is particularly concerned that the offenders will go on to repeat their crimes.

“Straight away I had this wave of realising that something wasn’t right.

“I turned around and noticed my bag with my bank cards, cash, car keys and everything in it, that I’d left on the kitchen bench, was gone.”

Wood called her partner who came over and noticed her car was also gone.

“My house is at least 30 metres back off the road, and up a path and some stairs. They must have come in around the side of the house, through to the back deck, past my bedroom, through the ranch slider doors, it was just so brazen.”

Supplied Wood's VW Golf, which was stolen on the night her home was broken in to.

Wood estimated the total value of what was stolen was $40,000 “on the lesser end”.

But, despite reporting the burglary on Saturday morning and saying she’s provided a tranche of information to police in relation to the offending, Wood said she feels like she’s been left to investigate the matter herself.

“The only time any police officer even came to my house was when a man came to dust the ranch slider door for fingerprints on Sunday – more than 24 hours after the home invasion.”

Wood spent Saturday tracing the offender’s movements through her bank transactions.

Her card was first used at a petrol station at 1.50am on Saturday, and then again at four dairies and multiple other gas stations across west Auckland.

At each location, Wood asked to see CCTV video of the times her card was being used.

She said she could see the same man in a black hoodie, using what appeared to be her bank card, to buy $1300 worth of items such as cigarettes.

Wood took copies of security camera footage from dairies and a photo from a petrol station that she said showed the man in the black hoodie getting into her car with another man.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Aucklander was home alone on Friday night when she was burgled and after gathering information about the crime, wants police to act on it.

She said she provided that video to police but had no response until after the story ran.

“This is a home invasion we’re talking about here – you’d think they’d at least call me.”

Since the incident, Wood has changed her locks and installed various measures, including a CCTV system with motion sensors.

“I still feel sick to my stomach thinking about what could have happened if I got out of bed.

“It’s just so frustrating that I’ve had to play detective myself – what happens if these men do this again and someone gets hurt?”

“I just want to see them caught, so they can’t do this to someone else – they’re not young teenagers, they’re grown men who know what they’re doing.”

A spokesperson for the police confirmed Wood’s case had been assigned to the Tactical Crime Unit.

“Police aim to resolve all investigations as soon as possible, however given operational demands and external factors, such as viable forensic options, this may take some time,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police were at Wood’s home within 24 hours of her report.

Wood said that visit to her home was to dust for fingerprints.