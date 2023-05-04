Single-serve beers - a big problem? Police oppose a Pak’nSave booze licence

A file photo of a Pak’nSave. The Dunedin store has applied for a renewal of it liquor licence.

Selling cheap single-serve alcoholic drinks could be behind the high number of calls to police for incidents near a Dunedin supermarket, police believe.

McDonald Holdings Ltd, the company behind Pak’nSave Dunedin, has applied for a renewal of its liquor licence.

There were no objections to that renewal, apart from police, who opposed it because of the sale of cheap single-serve drinks with a high alcohol content.

The sale of that cheap alcohol raised questions about the applicant’s suitability, police argued in a submission to the council’s liquor licensing committee.

READ MORE:

* Italian restaurant to lose liquor licence after 'ultimate failure' to meet law

* Canterbury pub to be demolished, rebuilt after Christmas Eve fire

* 'High end' Dunedin liquor outlet fights to keep licence



While police opposed the licence renewal they said they would be satisfied with two additional conditions being imposed – for the supermarket not to engage in external advertising or promotion of alcohol, and not to sell single serve RTDs, beer or cider in containers of 500ml or less, excluding craft beer.

Shoppers can currently buy 7.2% strength beer, such as Carlsberg Elephant Beer, Kingfisher, Haagen Strong, all sold in single serve 500ml cans, or bottles from broken cartons of mainstream beers (under 5%) for between $1.69 and $2 a bottle.

In his submission, alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Steve Jones said: “Police records of alcohol-related incidents in the area indicate that the 1km radius surrounding the premises is one of the worst areas for calls for police service in Dunedin city.

“Alcohol consumed at these incidents are all purchased at nearby off-licences, of which Pak’nSave Dunedin is the most prevalent and commonly frequented by the surrounding vulnerable community.

“Whilst police have no statistics that directly correlate alcohol harm back to this premises, it is almost certain alcohol purchased [there] results in nearby harm.”

The applicant has been the licensee of the Hillside Rd store since August 1997, and during that time there have been no compliance issues with the premises, the application said.

The supermarket’s trading hours were 7am to 10pm, and as the city’s only Pak’nSave the South Dunedin store attracted shoppers from all over the city.

The hearing will be held on May 12.

Late last year a Christchurch liquor store that makes its own cheap spirits and sells them in one of the poorest areas of Christchurch had its licence renewed, with a condition including not to sell single servings of beer, wine, cider or spirits, including RTDs, priced at less than $6 per unit or in vessels under 500ml.