Otago's cannabis pizza-loving caveman jailed for burning down 'hovel'

The man known as Little John lives in a cave near Outram, near Dunedin.

A feud led an Otago caveman with a taste for cannabis pizzas to destroy a hut he once described as “a rat infested, mouldy, stinking, bullet-ridden hovel”.

The man known as Little John made national headlines after a Stuff story revealed he had lived in a cave, on and off, for over a decade, even performing DIY dentistry there with a pair of pliers.

But that off-the-grid life landed him in a very public place when the 58-year-old appeared for sentencing in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, charged over the arson of a hut where he stored his possessions.

The fire on October 28 “indicated an escalation in seriousness ... given his previous limited criminal history”, according to a pre-sentence report.

READ MORE:

* Otago cave man, Little John, pleads guilty to shed arson

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, March 10

* Otago's cave man reunited with father after 25 years

* Meet the cave man: 'Don’t look on Tinder, you won’t find me there'



Little John, also known as John Black or John Russell Tingle, said an old friend initially welcomed him to use the derelict hut on a rural property in Outram, west of Dunedin and not far from where his cave was located, in 2020.

A gentlemen’s agreement allowed him to live at the hut, which he described in the pre-sentence report as “a rat-infested, mouldy, stinking, bullet-ridden hovel”.

Little John claimed he restored the hut over the coming months, and built a coop nearby for six chickens. The modest building also housed his most prized possessions: an antique guitar collection and personal documents.

However, the relationship between his friend quickly soured. After living on the property for a year, Little John was issued with a trespass order due to his anti-vaccination stance.

The feud included allegations that his beloved chickens had been stolen, while the “final straw” was when a padlock to his hut was cut off.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF A man who calls himself ‘Little John’ started living in a cave west of Dunedin a decade ago.

Little John, who would take part in axe throwing and using a crossbow at the nearby Wild West Woodside Gun Club, told court report writers he was “provoked”.

“I was no threat. I ensured the hut was empty before I set light to it. No-one’s possessions were in it. There was no insurance to claim.”

Little John tipped kerosene from a lamp on a table, then used a lighter to light the wick and fabric that had also been dipped in kerosene.

He had since been offered a new collapsable hut, but had largely stayed in the cave.

Little John described himself as an “eccentric genius”, and admitted to “religiously consuming” alcohol and enjoying cooking with cannabis, usually in pizza bases and bread.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Little John is now a convicted arsonist

His risk of reoffending was assessed as low due to his limited criminal history.

He could not serve a sentence of home detention due to his address and had no bank account to pay reparations. He offered to undertake a sentence of community work as he claimed he was “very good at digging drains by hand”.

His lawyer said the 2m by 3m hut, which used to belong to a gun club, was not of “any great value”, and her client had made it watertight.

“It was useful to him,” she said of the shed, which had no power or running water.

Judge Michael Turner noted Little John’s lack of remorse and the premeditation of the crime, indicating a prison sentence was possible.

“This is all about holding him to account.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The cave where Little John lives isn’t much more than a ledge.

Little John’s offending was “out of revenge”, the judge said in jailing him for one year and one month.

“Arson is a serious offence,” the judge told Little John, who gave little emotion in the dock.

His lawyer, Meg Scally, indicated an appeal was likely, and was granted leave to apply for a substituted sentence of home detention.

Little John, a former engineer, suffered several injuries in a motorcycle crash when he 19. From there, he gravitated towards an alternative lifestyle and later moved to the cave after a relationship ended and to dry out from his addictions.

Stuff’s story of Little John led to him being reunited with his Dunedin-based father and Perth-based sister, who he had not seen for 25 years.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted, no longer fearing the worst and wondering where he was,” his sister said at the time.