Murder-accused on day of Angela's Blackmoore's death: 'Angela needs to watch herself'

On the morning of Angela Blackmoore’s murder, one of her accused killers said she needed to watch herself and keep her mouth shut or “she could end up in trouble”, a jury has heard.

This was the evidence of Alick Hutt in the High Court jury trial of David Peter Hawken, 50 and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, on Thursday. Both are charged with the murder of Angela Blackmoore.

Blackmoore, 21, was bludgeoned and stabbed 39 times not long after a pizza was delivered to her Vancouver Crescent home in Wainoni, Christchurch, on the evening of August 17, 1995. She was nine weeks’ pregnant and her 2-year-old son Dillon was asleep in the next room.

That morning, Hutt was dropping his flatmate, Sharon Ritchie (nee Pearce), off at the Cashel St home of Hawken – whom she worked for as a secretary. He went inside and saw Hawken, who appeared “aggravated”, he told the court.

At the time, Hawken had been negotiating the sale of Blackmoore’s family home with her ex-husband William.

“He said to me ‘Angela needs to watch herself and keep her mouth shut or she could be in trouble one day’.”

Hawken asked Hutt what his half-brother Laurie Anderson (Blackmoore’s partner) was up to that night, the court heard. Hutt told him it was Thursday, so he’d be working at the university library.

In cross-examination, Hutt conceded he did not tell police about Hawken’s query of Anderson’s plans until 2003 – eight years later. “I don’t know why I didn’t tell them,” he said.

Supplied Angela Blackmoore and partner Laurie Anderson pose in a studio photograph shortly before her murder.

When pressed by Anne Stevens, KC, about whether his memory was failing him, Hutt was firm: “No. I’ve had to live with that for 20-odd years, the fact I told him she’d be home alone.”

Ritchie, who worked as a secretary for Hawken’s debt collection business, also gave evidence in the trial on Thursday afternoon.

She said she witnessed a letter Hawken had written up that Angela Blackmoore would agree to sell her Cashel St home for $30,000. Hawken walked in as she was looking at it, she told the court.

Ritchie questioned why he was drawing up a contract for someone who couldn’t read. Hawken quickly deleted the letter and told Ritchie not to worry about what she’d seen.

On the day of Blackmoore’s murder, Hawken was “agitated”, Ritchie said.

“There were lots of people coming and going. People I hadn’t seen before.”

Ritchie described a man named Oscar, and three other people she didn’t know, coming to the house on motorbikes and being taken into a backroom by Hawken, who shut the door behind him.

When Laurie Anderson’s mother Mary called her that night at about 2am to tell her something happened at Vancouver Cres, Ritchie said she “had this horrible, sick feeling that he (Hawken) had done something.”

GEORGE HEARD / POOL Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum in the dock during their High Court at Christchurch trial for the 1995 murder of Angela Blackmoore.

Ritchie immediately called Hawken three times with no answer. In the morning she phoned him again and asked where he’d been, to which he said “get off the f…ing phone” and hung up.

Ritchie never went back to work for Hawken again, she said.

In cross-examination by Hawken’s lawyers, Ritchie began to cry when asked if Hawken was always pleasant to her.

“He was... It gave me a fright when I saw him on the television, because that wasn’t David,” she said.

“He could sell ice blocks to Eskimos.”

The Crown alleges Hawken ordered Blackmoore’s killing by placing a $10,000 bounty on her head, while Wright-Meldrum, Blackmoore’s friend, helped the killer – her then-boyfriend Jeremy Powell – get access to her, and helped him dispose of the murder weapons and clean up the crime scene.

Many years later, Powell confessed to the murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a 10-year minimum non-parole period in June 2020 and is to give evidence for the Crown as its star witness.

Earlier on Thursday morning, defence lawyers for both of the accused worked hard to pick holes in Powell’s expected account of the murder.

supplied Angela Blackmoore 21, a pregnant Christchurch mother, was found dead on the kitchen floor of her Wainoni home on August 17, 1995.

Forensic scientist Peter Cropp was asked if the first blows delivered to Blackmoore could have been made outside the kitchen, contrary to Powell’s expected evidence that he attacked Blackmoore in the kitchen.

Cropp, who extensively analysed the blood at the crime scene, said it was possible.

Wright-Meldrum’s lawyer, Philip Shamy, asked Cropp if the scene was consistent with it being cleaned up following the murder. The Crown alleges Wright-Meldum cleaned up the scene with Powell – her then boyfriend.

Cropp said it did not appear the crime scene had been cleaned after the killing.

Stevens also queried whether Powell’s version of events that a blunt instrument was used before the knife were accurate, in Cropp’s view.

Cropp could not say in what order wounds would have been inflicted, but said “blood spatter on the door is consistent with the use of a bat”. Powell is expected to give evidence saying he used a bat to bash Blackmoore in the killing, before stabbing her with a knife.

Arrests in the cold case that stretched more than two decades followed a Stuff investigation and $100,000 reward that brought forward new evidence and more than 50 tips to police.

Both Wright-Meldrum and Hawken firmly deny any involvement in the killing.

The trial in front of Justice Cameron Mander continues.