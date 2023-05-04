Rage against the machine: man smashes own stereo about to be seized

A Dunedin man was less than impressed when noise control turned up at a property to seize his stereo, so took matters into his own hands.

A man decided to end an early morning party in dramatic fashion when he smashed up his own stereo as noise control officers were about to seize it.

Police were called to a Northumberland St address in the Dunedin suburb of North East Valley about 3am on Thursday to assist council noise control officers.

Those officers were at the address to seize the person’s stereo, but the 46-year-old man became aggressive towards them and police, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

“He grabbed his stereo and threw it on the ground, breaking it. It was seized anyway.”

No further action was taken against the man, he said.