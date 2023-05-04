Mother grieves 'best friend' as driver jailed for fatal hit-and-run

A 31-year-old farmer from Ashburton lied about his involvement in a hit-and-run before the victim died and he became distraught by what he’d done.

Cyclist Sean William Russell Innes, 45, was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car on Linwood Ave in Christchurch on September 13. He died two weeks later.

On Thursday, Christchurch District Court Judge Kevin Phillips sentenced Anthony Alexander Thomas to two years and five months’ jail for causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and conspiring with his passenger to have him prosecuted for the crash when both men knew who the real driver was.

A 43-year-old Ashburton man, who has interim name suppression, was originally charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time.

But after Innes died, Thomas became distraught and came clean about being the driver.

Judge Phillips described Thomas’ behaviour as “high level dangerous driving”

The crash happened when Thomas’ vehicle drove on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid two lanes of stationary traffic that were waiting at the lights on Linwood Ave, the Judge said.

Thomas was travelling at no less than 73kph in a 50kph speed limit.

“[Innes] had bounced onto the bonnet of your vehicle, struck the windscreen with sufficient force to demolish the drivers side of the windscreen,” the judge noted.

Thomas kept driving, despite the car being “severely damaged” and having two popped tyres.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Sean Innes, 45, died in hospital two weeks after he was knocked off his bicycle by a speeding driver.

At some stage Thomas’ associate took over driving, parked the car and the pair swam across Horseshoe Lake in Shirley and organised to be picked up.

Once at home Thomas called police, said he’d fallen asleep and his car was stolen while he was sleeping.

Two weeks later, after Innes died in hospital, Thomas became distraught, Judge Phillips said.

“With the assistance of your employer you went to the police and finally told the truth about what had happened,” he said.

In deciding on a sentence, the judge considered Thomas’ aggressive driving, excessive speed and prior offending, and said it was all aggravated by the fact he failed to stop and check on the victim.

Thomas showed a total lack of appreciation of the danger and totally ignored the speed limit, which was there to prevent exactly what happened, the judge said.

Thomas’ lawyer, Ma’a Evalu, argued there was much more to be gained if he remained in the community. He noted his client’s “sad upbringing”, which included having an alcoholic father, living in foster care and growing up witnessing domestic violence.

Crown prosector Courtney Martyn read out a victim impact statement on behalf of Innes’ mother, Pamela Briggs, who appeared in court via audiovisual link.

Her son’s death had created a hole so big she still couldn’t go near it, she said.

“Sean was not just my only son he was my best friend.”

Briggs described how her son had supported her through many years of emotional and financial stress.

She talked about how the pair had previously lived together and how he would bring his mum cups of tea every morning, as well as bunches of flowers and chocolates.

Molo N Henry Purcell/Supplied The hit-and-run happened on Linwood Ave in Christchurch on September 13, 2022.

She also spoke about how Innes worshipped his 8-year-old daughter, who was his “inspiration”.

Jehovah’s Witnesses had helped her get through, but Briggs said she felt “numb, empty, and no longer the person I once was”.

“Grief has killed all my feelings.”

Even if her son had survived his injuries, he would have been tetraplegic, she said.

Despite this, the court heard how a “very positive” restorative justice conference was held and that in the end Briggs did not want her son’s killer imprisoned.

Thomas was supported by family, friends and his employer in the court. His mother could be heard sobbing throughout the proceeding.

After the sentence was handed down she walked out of the courtroom and shouted “bullshit court”.