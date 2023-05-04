Police seek mystery man who may have witnessed activist's shooting

A prominent Dunedin activist has been shot in an early morning attack. Armed police were called to Yours, a worker co-operative café and arts venue in Moray Place at about 3.10am on Sunday

Police are seeking a mystery man who may have witnessed the shooting of a prominent Dunedin activist, and are investigating whether the victim was the intended target.

Jack Brazil, a former Green Party candidate and high profile activist, was shot in the liver on Littlebourne Rd, near Otago Boys’ High School, in the early hours of April 16.

Police are aware the victim was in a vehicle with another man at the time of the incident and wanted to speak to this person, Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said.

Police were continuing to investigate whether the victim was the offender’s intended target.

Supplied Jack Brazil is a well-known activist and a former Green Party candidate.

Brazil is understood to have driven his car to Yours, a worker co-operative café and arts venue in Moray Place, after the shooting, and he later flagged down a passing vehicle for help.

Leigh said people in the community would know what happened that night and why.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has information which could assist with our inquiries.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Armed police outside Yours in central Dunedin after the shooting on April 16.

“We urge the man who was in the vehicle with the victim to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 or submit a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using reference number 230416/0114.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.