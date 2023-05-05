‘Suspicious’ meetings held between Angela Blackmoore’s killer and man accused of ordering hit

Angela Blackmoore, 21, a pregnant Christchurch mother, was found dead on the kitchen floor of her Wainoni home on August 17, 1995.

The former partner of one of Angela Blackmoore’s accused murderers witnessed him holding discreet meetings with her killer and his co-accused.

This was the evidence of Toni Parris in the High Court trial of David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, on Friday. Both are charged with Angela Blackmoore’s murder.

Blackmoore, 21, was bludgeoned and stabbed 39 times not long after a pizza was delivered to her Vancouver Cres home in Wainoni, Christchurch, on the evening of August 17, 1995. She was nine weeks’ pregnant, and her 2-year-old son Dillon was asleep in the next room.

Parris was Hawken’s partner in 1995 and lived with him on Cashel St. In the month leading up to Blackmoore’s murder, Wright-Meldrum and her then-boyfriend, who Parris knew as Jeremy, held “discreet” meetings with Hawken that she was excluded from, she told the court.

“They would go into the front room of the house, an office, and be in there for an hour or so, or more. I was a bit suspicious, so I tried to sneak down the hallway and listen in. I was curious what was going on.

“I didn’t hear anything. They were discreet… There were enough meetings that I noticed a pattern.”

The Crown alleges Hawken ordered Blackmoore’s killing by placing a $10,000 bounty on her head, while Wright-Meldrum, Blackmoore’s friend, helped the killer – her then-boyfriend Jeremy Powell – get access to her, and helped him dispose of the murder weapons and clean up the crime scene.

Powell confessed to the murder many years later. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a 10-year minimum non-parole period in June 2020 and is to give evidence for the Crown as its star witness.

GEORGE HEARD / POOL David Peter Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum in the dock this week during their High Court trial for Blackmoore’s murder in 1995.

Hawken, who at the time was mediating the sale of Blackmoore’s family home with her ex-husband William, told Parris multiple times during their relationship that if Angela Blackmoore didn’t agree to sell, he’d “deal with her”.

“I took it as a threat,” Parris said.

She recounted arguing with Hawken early one morning after Blackmoore’s death.

Angry and refusing to do something Hawken had asked her, she told him: “What’re you gonna do about it, get me whacked like Angela?”

As she made the comment, police knocked on the door and raided their home.

JOHN KIRK ANDERSON/STUFF Jeremy Crinis James Powell, 45, confessed to the cold case killing in October 2019.

Parris and Hawken separated in early 1996 and she moved to Hereford St.

Hawken visited her one day, when the man named Jeremy and Wright-Meldrum showed up.

At one point Hawken said “we should get you two out of the country at some stage”, Parris recalled. She thought it was a very odd thing to say, but did not know why he said it.

Parris became visibly upset in the witness stand as she gave this evidence. Wright-Meldrum, who usually watched intently as witnesses gave evidence during the trial, turned her back and did not look at Parris once.

Hawken was at home with Parris on the night Blackmoore was killed, she said.

In cross-examination, Hawken’s lawyer, Anne Stevens, KC, suggested the meetings never happened and that Parris was trying to get back at Hawken for being a bad partner.

“No, it was to clear my conscience,” Parris replied.

George Heard/Pool Hawken has been front and centre of the Crown’s case during the first week of his trial in the High Court.

Jarrod Constantine worked for Hawken’s debt collection business in 1995 and also gave evidence in the trial on Friday.

He described driving around with Hawken not long after Blackmoore’s murder, and exchanging theories on who could’ve killed her. Constantine reckoned it was murder for hire, and someone had been paid to do it.

Hawken agreed, Constantine said, and told him William Blackmoore likely hired someone to kill his ex-wife for $10,000, and would get paid from the sale of their home.

“I laughed and said, ‘yeah, f… off, you can’t do anything for that price’.”

Hawken replied, “you’d be surprised”, Constantine told the court.

Constantine contacted police not long after but they didn’t follow up with him, he said. Police contacted him in 2019 when Hawken was arrested after fresh tip-offs came to light.

“I didn’t know David was being questioned about it… I wasn’t 100% surprised when he was arrested.”

In cross-examination from Hawken’s lawyer, Constantine conceded much of his conversation with her client was speculative.

Both Hawken and Wright-Meldrum firmly deny any involvement in Blackmoore’s murder.

Arrests in the cold case that stretched more than two decades followed a Stuff investigation and $100,000 reward that brought forward new evidence and more than 50 tips to police.

The trial in front of Justice Cameron Mander continues.