Runaway teens target Mazda Demios in early morning joyride

Four youths went on a Mazda Demio stealing spree across Otago overnight.

Police were called to reports of a stolen Mazda Demio from Oamaru, with officers locating the four youths, aged 15 and under, early on Friday morning, Sergeant Matthew Lee, of Dunedin, said.

It was found the four had also stolen another Demio in Dunedin, smashing a window and removing the ignition barrel.

That vehicle was later dumped by a St Kilda rest home where another Mazda Demio was stolen.

The vehicle was driven north and dumped at Shag Point, about 60km north of Dunedin, after the engine was damaged, Lee said.

Another vehicle was taken from a nearby farm nearby and driven to Oamaru where it was dumped and another Mazda Demio and taken.

The four youths were referred to Youth Aid, Lee said.

Last year Stuff reported that the Mazda Demio was the most stolen car in New Zealand.

Police had noted an increase in people targeting Mazda Demios, and steering wheel locks were recommended as a “prevention measure to keeping your vehicle safe”, Lee said.

Much of that offending occurred under darkness.

“It’s a timely reminder to ensure to lock your vehicle and make sure that no valuables are left in the vehicle, regardless if your vehicle is parked in the driveway or not.”