School staffer to ask for discharge without conviction on assault on young person

A judge has not entered a conviction for a man charged with assaulting a young person for him to seek a discharge.

A staff member of a Wellington school is to ask for a discharge without conviction on a charge of assault of a young person.

The man whose name, identifying details, and the details of his job are suppressed, pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge of assault while another similar charge was withdrawn by police.

No summary of facts was read to the public court.

The man’s lawyer Sandy Baigent​ said diversion would also be considered by police before the next apearance date.

Wellington District Court judge Michael Mika​ did not enter a conviction after the guilty plea and remanded the case until June and continued the interim name suppression.