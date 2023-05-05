Man's bong destroyed but medicinal cannabis finally returned after police stop

Chris Stuart collected his medicinal cannabis from the Alexandra Police Station this week.

The man who had his prescription cannabis medication taken by police has finally had it returned – 11 days after it was confiscated.

Police made no apologies to Chris Stuart, who on Thursday visited the Alexandra Police Station to collect the seized items.

The prescribed cannabis was confiscated from the 50-year-old Roxburgh man after his vehicle was flagged by officers in Alexandra on Sunday, April 23.

The officers claimed they detected the smell of cannabis and searched the vehicle, confiscating a bong and the cannabis.

Stuart was prescribed medicinal cannabis for anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and insomnia, and was able to produce a prescription for it.

His attempts to have the medication returned, including visiting the station, calling and emailing the officers involved, went unresolved until he fronted up to the station on Thursday.

Another officer handed over the medication and said it was “still under investigation”, he said.

“I’m not sure what that means,” Stuart said.

A police spokesperson told Stuff that “inquiries remain ongoing in relation to the item”.

Police advised those with legitimate prescriptions for medicinal cannabis to carry their prescriptions with them and to use the cannabis in the prescribed way, to eliminate any uncertainty if stopped by police.

Stuart said his bong – made from a Lipton Ice Tea bottle and has since been destroyed by police – had been used the night before the police search.

Chris Stuart/Supplied Stuart, of Roxburgh, says police haven’t apologised for seizing his legal prescription cannabis.

Since his story was published on Stuff, including the symptoms he suffered due to no longer having his medication, two people had “chipped in” and bought him an $800 vaporiser.

“So now I’m all legal and have the approved vaporiser.”

Police also said in their statement that motorists should not drive impaired by any drugs – legal or illegal – and could be subject to a compulsory impairment test.

Stuart said he was not under the influence of cannabis when he was pulled over, and was not asked to do an impairment test.

Stuart, who recently finished a sentence of home detention for cannabis-related offending, was told by officers his vehicle was “flagged”, leading to the search.

He confirmed police had not offered an apology for seizing his prescription.

Meanwhile, he hoped other medicinal cannabis users could learn from his example.

“I would think twice about driving with this stuff, because it makes it harder to prove that you haven’t ingested it that day ... it is better they don’t see it.”

He was unlikely to use the returned medication because “it is contaminated now”.

Chris Stuart/Supplied Stuart's medicinal cannabis has been returned after police seized during a search of his car.

“I’ll leave it in the sealed evidence bag as a conversation starter.”

His doctor, Dr Clare Halford, medical director of the Cannabis Clinic later spoke to the officers involved and said they “didn’t know anything about medicinal cannabis”.

“I think they acted with good intentions.”

Users needed to keep their medication in the original labelled containers, and always have their prescription with them, she said.

Since her “little” clinic opened in 2018, they had seen about 10,000 people.

“The demand is massive.”

“More and more GPs are seeing that this is a nice option for people.”

Halford recalled another case of a client stopped at Queenstown Airport a few years ago. Authorities contacted her to see if the prescription was genuine.

She hoped Stuart’s ordeal would spark some formal guidance for police and the public about medicinal cannabis and driving.